The luxury home auction takes place in Lake Country on July 18, 2019. (Submitted)

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

The time has come for a luxury home in Lake Country to be auctioned off.

Leading up to the auction there were many questions swirling over how the unreserved processes would work and who exactly would be interested in the almost 9,000-square-foot home.

READ MORE: Luxury auctions return to the Okanagan

Alex Lambert with Lambert Premier Auctions said questions always come up about managing the risk for both the seller, buyer and themselves.

“It’s simply based on how many registered qualified bidders we get,” he said. “We are looking for at least five qualified registered bidders and one thing we have really noticed in the last five days is there has been a significant uptick in activity and viewings for the property. We have had more and more people in each day.”

Solaris, the luxury lakefront home, is located on a 1.1-acre parcel of land with a private beach.

READ MORE: Lake Country luxury home up for auction

The home is just under 9,000 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Running alongside this auction are separate charity events benefiting the Mamas for Mamas foundation, an Okanagan charity that offers poverty relief and mental health services to mothers, caregivers and their children.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry
Next story
Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Just Posted

Vernon art gallery fundraiser draws sold-out crowd

33rd annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts Auction and Garden Party held outdoors at Mackie House

Vernon property altercation results in pair of arrests

RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

Vernon to see another Splash of Red

The 8th annual Splash of Red fundraiser takes place Thursday, August 15 at the Caetani House in Vernon

Vernon society sends seniors, shut-ins on boat excursions

Okanagan Quality Life Society has been providing Okanagan Lake boat rides for nearly 30 years

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meets with religious leaders

Discussion included effect of attestation requirement and other legislation on faith communities

Feds lowered poverty line, reducing the number of seniors in need: documents

Liberals introduced a poverty line that was below the prior low-income cutoff

Luxury home auction kicks off in Lake Country

Questions circle around how an unreserved auction will work

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The Siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Penticton resident’s dog allegedly stolen from construction site

Nicholas Bozak is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Askem, his 17 month old mastiff chow

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Lightning strike sparks fire outside Kelowna

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze off Highway 33

RDOS construction activity shows increase

264 permits, worth nearly $26M, have been issued in first half of 2019

Most Read