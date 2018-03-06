Students from Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy helped athletes at the Highland Games in Kamloops. The school is offering a free clinic for all coaches. (OVCMT photo)

Massage therapy clinic for coaches

Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy hosts free clinic Wednesday

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy in Vernon is hosting a free workshop for all coaches.

The gathering takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the College, located at #200-3400-30th Avenue.

Come share an evening reviewing pain gating theories, and the use of hydrotherapy for athletes in acute through chronic injury states.

More tools in the hands of coaches means athletes’ performance and wellness improves.

This information session also includes referral guidelines when you are concerned about a player.

Many athletes, including the workshop lecturer, were athletes before getting into massage and have found ways to give back, such as providing education and tools everyone can use to support athletes for today and tomorrow.

This workshop is free to attend.

To register, please call Lisa at 250-558-3718.

