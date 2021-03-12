MATCH Eatery to re-open in Penticton, Vernon

The restaurant will have vigorous cleaning protocols to protest against COVID-19

Match Eatery and Public House is located in Cascades Casino, at 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.

MATCH Eatery & Public House locations at various Gateway Casinos are opening for dine-in, takeout and delivery service.

Phased re-opening will take place across B.C., starting with Penticton, Kamloops and New Westminster on March 16, followed by Vernon on March 18.

Todd Pollock, vice president of food and beverage at Gateway Casinos said, a clean environment will be a daily priority and that Match will be hyper-vigilant in cleaning protocols throughout properties to prevent the spread of transmittable illnesses, including COVID-19.

Things at the restaurants will look a little different, however, Match will be providing daily happy hour specials, half-price wine on Wednesdays and a new spring seasonal menu.

The restaurants will be open 7 days a week with adjusted hours of operation. To make a reservation got to https://www.matchpub.com/reserve

