May the Fourth shines strong in Vernon

The force is strong in Vernon.

Local businesses are celebrating May 4 with the cheeky Star Wars saying: May the Fourth Be With You.

The Fig restaurant even came up with some sweet Star Wars eats for the occasion: Chewbacca Bites and Baby Yoda Rice Crispy Treats.

Over at Cotton’s Chocolates, it’s owner Barrita Durward’s birthday. For this beauty’s birthday, some force has been given to local business through a $50 gift card giveaway.

Mortgage Broker Cornelia Butler has been holding a LOVE-19 Challenge, where she partners with other local businesses to sponsor a giveaway, which in turn supports local businesses.

Cotton’s Chocolates is the seventh business she’s spread some love to. There will be 19 giveaways in total.

“We want to show our local businesses we care,” said Butler, who understands many are struggling amid COVID-19. “I think maybe it’s time to spread a little love.”

To enter the contest, or nominate a business, visit the LOVE-19 Challenge site here.

The force is also being celebrated over at Denny’s, where frontline and health care workers can get a free Grand Slam Monday, May 4.

Vernon seniors served free meals during pandemic

