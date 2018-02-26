The Mountain Equipment Co-op store on West Broadway in Vancouver. (Google Streetview)

MEC faces calls to drop outdoor brands owned by U.S. gun manufacturer

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment

Mountain Equipment Co-op’s senior management is meeting Monday following a social media outcry after consumers connected some of the brands sold in store to a major U.S. ammunition and gun manufacturer.

The Vancouver-based outdoor apparel and goods retailer sells Vista Outdoor Inc.-owned brands, including Giro, Camelbak and Blackburn.

Utah-based Vista also designs, develops and manufactures ammunition, long guns and related equipment, according to its website. The company owns Savage Arms, which sells multiple semi-automatic rifles. Those are similar to the type of rifle a shooter used earlier this month to kill 17 people at a Parkland, Fla., school.

While MEC doesn’t sell firearms, it does stock the helmets, sunglasses and other outdoor goods Vista makes.

A Change.org petition calls on the retailer to stop carrying the brands.

“Given the recent massacre of high school students in Parkland, Fla., MEC is facing an urgent ethical obligation: to act in accordance with its ‘mission and values,’” the petition, which has been signed by about 400 people as of Monday afternoon, reads.

The company’s mission and values include seeking “to motivate other individuals and organizations to act for people and the planet.”

Some people aired their concerns to the company on its Twitter and Facebook pages, asking it to stop selling Vista-owned brands.

Neither MEC nor Vista immediately responded to a request for comment.

However, MEC answered posts on its social media pages, telling visitors their comments have been passed on to the company’s management.

It tweeted Sunday evening thanking all its members who contacted them with concerns.

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Start-ups to bring innovation to slow-moving mining sector
Next story
B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo gears up for year five

Tickets now on sale through the Ticket Seller

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Stand-up comedians laugh into the arts centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff March 10

Street Sounds: Glossy ear candy meets deep roots

MGMT’s new drop, Little Dark Age, delves deeper song by song.

Reel Reviews: The Wakanda Way

We say, “Black Panther is too shallow to be deep, too disposable to be important.”

Jim Cuddy proves popular with Vernon

Jim Cuddy fans reaffirm love for his music at Vernon concert

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Vernon walkers brave the cold in support of those in need

Pounding the pavement for the Upper Room Mission

Family offers cash reward to find son missing on Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding their missing son

Mountie meets the monarch

New top cop for Chase recounts musical ride adventures

RDNO approves second step in allowing Silver Star Marketing Task Force to move forward to petition process

Regional District gives approval to Silver Star Resort Association bylaw and maps

Most Read