Mission: support local – made possible in Vernon

Secret agents are being recruited once again to infiltrate Vernon’s tourism sector and show their local support.

The second annual Mission Possible, which runs July 1-17, is hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tourism Vernon.

“The inaugural Mission Possible was an overwhelming success and we are excited to bring back a campaign that is fun, interactive and urges residents to be tourists in their own backyard,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“Much like the spies in the Mission Impossible TV show and movies, residents will use their sleuthing skills to locate classified information at specific locations. Once that intelligence is gathered, they can enter for a fabulous prize. However, the big winner will be our community as tourism is a significant component of our economy and tourism related businesses are rebuilding after two challenging years of the pandemic.”

Mission Possible will see residents visit at least one of four participating businesses – Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Davison Orchards, O’Keefe Ranch and the Vernon Community Arts Centre. Once on site, they will have to find a secret code word and then fill out a ballot. Participants can go to just one location or all four during the campaign and multiple entries are encouraged.

Once the case comes to a close July 17, the masterminds behind the caper will huddle at Headquarters and draw the name of one individual, who will walk away with the Ultimate Staycation.

“The pandemic revealed how supporting local builds a resilient and vibrant economy, and the goal of Mission Possible is to strengthen that trend into a movement residents embrace 365 days of the year,” said Torrie Silverthorn, manager of tourism for the City of Vernon.

“And once residents become more familiar with what Vernon has to offer as a destination, they can share that information with friends and family visiting the North Okanagan. Mission Possible operatives become ambassadors for the entire community.”

For more information visit vernonchamber.ca/mission-possible/.

