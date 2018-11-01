Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trick or treat, keep candy wrappers off the street

Just Posted

Casino close to deal with employees

Employees at casinos in Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon have been on strike since June 29

Vernon mayoral candidate denied recount

Art Gourley, who finished fourth, felt he should have more than 229 votes from Vernon voters

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in Alzheimer’s study

A medical research group is looking for Okanagan residents who have moderate to severe agitation

Vernon duo start restaurant staff training initiative

Inaugural Science of Serving workshop series planned at UBC Okanagan.

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

Lemay and Panthers ready to roll

Battle Fulton in Friday Night Lights at college turf

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

On-demand HIV tests now available throughout Interior Health region

Those wanting to be tested can now make their own requests to IH labs

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Most Read