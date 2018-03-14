More kids going to camp thanks to realtors

Charlene Krepiakevich, President and CEO Easter Seals BC/Yukon (second from right), receives a donation on February 16, 2018 from CENTURY 21 representatives Bill Hubbard (Vernon), Max Carone (Kelowna), Anna Carbone (Kelowna) and Michael La Prairie (Vancouver). (Submitted Photo)

Nationally, provincial, and locally right here in the Okanagan, realtors are making a record amount of difference for kids living with disabilities.

Century 21 Executives Realty from Vernon was one of the top Century 21 offices in British Columbia who raised the most funds for BC Easter Seals camps in 2017 coming in at $35,227. They joined realtors from 14 offices throughout British Columbia to raise over $114,000 in 2017 for BC Easter Seals camps – their best year to date. Meanwhile Century 21 Canada members raised $759,284 for Easter Seals Canada. The money will be used to send more than 350 kids living with disabilities across the country to Easter Seals’ fully accessible summer camps.

Both the Vernon and Kelowna companies made it into the top 10 Canadian donors for 2017. Kelowna’s Century 21 Assurance Realty placed sixth, followed by Vernon’s Century 21 Executives Realty at No. 7. The two Okanagan offices also ranked in the top 21 North American fundraisers, Kelowna at No. 11 and Vernon at No. 12.

Known as their C21 Kids to Camp Program, Century 21 realtors take part by donating their time and money to numerous fundraising initiatives they put on throughout the year.

“The Century 21 family here in B.C. had a great year raising funds for our Easter Seals camps and we are so thankful for their generosity,” says Charlene Krepiakevich, President & CEO, Easter Seals BC/Yukon – a charity that supports and enables access for individuals with disabilities. “Century 21’s fundraising efforts show such a compassion for individuals with disabilities and their desire to join us in creating a future where all children with disabilities will benefit from Easter Seals camps is a partnership we care very deeply about.”

The donation from Century 21 will help fund the Easter Seals camp at Winfield this summer in the Okanagan Valley. Since 1968, Camp Winfield has provided an overnight summer camping experience for children, teens and young adults with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. In the last ten years, over 2,300 individuals have taken part in camp.

“The goal of our camps is to provide safe, fun activities in an environment where the focus is on abilities, not disabilities,” explains Krepiakevich. “Giving campers an opportunity to try activities like canoeing, wheelchair basketball, water polo or just having a simple water balloon war, we see their confidence, independence and interaction with their peers improve so much by the end of the week. Campers then bring these skills and confidence back home allowing them to have meaningful relationships and be active members of their communities.”

Through their generosity in 2017, more kids living with disabilities will get the opportunity to experience the power of Easter Seals fully-accessible summer camp – a magical place that encourages independence, instills confidence, boosts self-esteem and changes a life forever.

“The Century 21 Kids to Camp program, supporting Easter Seals BC/Yukon, is a perfect fit for our company. Our donations stay local and help children that rarely get a chance to be like other children. I am so proud of the realtors in all four of our offices,” says Bill Hubbard, owner of Executives Realty. “They all donate money from each deal, plus give their time and energy for various fundraising throughout the year. We have the honour of helping children with disabilities experience one week where they can feel like other kids and not be judged.”

For more information about the C21 Kids to Camp Program and make a donation, please visit www.C21KidstoCamp.ca or www.eastersealsbcy.ca.



