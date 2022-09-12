More than 300 Greater Vernon businesses nominated for excellence

Noah Macleod, owner of Local Losers in downtown Vernon, is nominated for Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (Morning Star file photo)

The nominees have been announced for the 38th annual Greater Vernon Chamber Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.

A panel of judges will review all of the completed nomination packages and using set criteria, they will determine the winner in each category.

There is still an opportunity for local businesses and residents to remain involved as they can vote for the People’s Choice Award starting Sept. 20 on the Chamber website. All nominees in the 15 categories are eligible for the People’s Choice.

The 38th annual Business Excellence Awards will culminate with an event at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov. 3.

“When you look at the passion and thoughtfulness behind the nominations, it is abundantly clear that the public has a love for all things local, and they want to pay tribute to our entrepreneurs and community advocates,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

From July 19 to Aug. 26, Greater Vernon residents submitted 326 nominations for businesses, non-profits and individuals in 15 categories.

The nominees were then asked to complete a nominee questionnaire to qualify for their category. The full list of nominees can be found at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/38th-annual-business-excellence-awards/.

“We look forward to celebrating all of the nominees and awarding the winners during the chamber’s signature event,” said Proulx. “We are hoping the entire community will join us in recognizing our outstanding local businesses.”

More details about the Nov. 3 event will be available soon on the chamber website.

