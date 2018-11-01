Kevin Arbuckle, president of Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, poses with local Tim Hortons owner/manager Dan Currie. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

More than 33,000 smiles shared in Vernon

All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s capital campaign.

Once again, Tim Hortons “Smile Cookies” delivered an outstanding contribution to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Over one week during September, the tasty treats were decorated with smiles and were sold at locations in Vernon and Armstrong for one dollar.

Related: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign is back in Vernon

Related: Cookies share smiles with hospital

This year, local Tim Hortons raised a total of $33,568 through cookie sales, including a matching donation from owners Dan and Jamie Currie. All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s $3.6 million capital campaign Operation: Surgical Care for Life.

“It’s incredible to see how much the community looks forward year after year to the Smile Cookies and how this simple initiative is so impactful,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation Executive Director. “We are so grateful to receive this incredible support from Tim Hortons and local owners Dan and Jamie Currie.”

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $342,625, providing vital equipment for the 6th and 7th floors of Polson Tower and the Women’s & Children’s Health Services Department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Related: Another reason to smile

Related: Bannister GM in Vernon deliver service and smiles

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan company lands south of the border again

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

More than 33,000 smiles shared in Vernon

All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s capital campaign.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP wins unanimous motion support

Mel Arnold calls for study on Ottawa approach to preventing, managing invasive mussels species

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

Grizzly killed after attacking man, injuring B.C. conservation officer

A man was attacked while running his dogs along Wycliffe Forest Service Road on Oct. 20, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Online volunteer registration open for Vernon Special Olympics

This will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted in Vernon.

The View from Here: No better time to stand together against hatred

The historical cycle of scapegoating Jews shows itself with the killings in Pittsburgh

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Most Read