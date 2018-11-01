More than 33,000 smiles shared in Vernon

All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s capital campaign.

Once again, Tim Hortons “Smile Cookies” delivered an outstanding contribution to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Over one week during September, the tasty treats were decorated with smiles and were sold at locations in Vernon and Armstrong for one dollar.

This year, local Tim Hortons raised a total of $33,568 through cookie sales, including a matching donation from owners Dan and Jamie Currie. All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s $3.6 million capital campaign Operation: Surgical Care for Life.

“It’s incredible to see how much the community looks forward year after year to the Smile Cookies and how this simple initiative is so impactful,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation Executive Director. “We are so grateful to receive this incredible support from Tim Hortons and local owners Dan and Jamie Currie.”

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $342,625, providing vital equipment for the 6th and 7th floors of Polson Tower and the Women’s & Children’s Health Services Department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

