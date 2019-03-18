Boomerang Bay, a custom lakeside home, earned Vernon’s MQN Architecture gold in the 2019 Georgie Awards. (Prime Light Media)

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Local Okanagan firm, MQN Architecture & Interior Design was a top five finalist in 5 categories at this years’ 2019 Georgie Awards held in Vancouver Saturday, March 9.

“Our team was ecstatic to be selected as a finalist again this year by the CHBA BC in five categories let alone to bring home two Georgie Awards,” said Partner Dora Anderson.

Read more: Tommie Awards nominee thrilled

“A finalist nomination in the Georgie Awards is a coveted achievement within the residential construction industry. With many annual entries and strong competition, it is not an easy task,” added Neil Moody, CEO of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia.

This year MQN submitted a custom lakeside home titled Boomerang Bay.

“This captivating home stays true to prairie style architecture and design as it is rooted in nature with a sense of place. Prairie buildings are, as Frank Lloyd Wright said, ‘Married to the ground.’ Utilizing nature as a primary source of inspiration for materiality along with the use of tree and plant motifs expressed in the custom millwork, furniture, art glass and metal works throughout the home echoes prairie style ideals while keeping the emphasis on integration with the surrounding landscape, horizontal lines, craftsmanship and simplicity,” Anderson said of the home.

“Much like building, success is not built by one person but by a team, which is why we are proud to share this build and award with our wonderful clients and all the talented hard-working local Okanagan building partners that worked with us to make this dream home a reality,” said partner Brian Quiring.

Read more: Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

For more information about the Georgie Awards and photos of Boomerang Bay, visit georgieawards.ca.

Okanagan partners include Bercum Builders, Arden Tile, C&S Tile, Dennis Taylor Painting, Emco-The Ensuite, Terry Harris Cabinets, Flo Form Countertops, Artist Doug Alcock, Sundial Lighting, K2 Stone, Mason John Farina. The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC is the provincial voice of the residential construction industry in British Columbia representing more than 1,950 members through an affiliated network of nine local home building associations located throughout the province. The industry contributes over $23.1 billion in investment value to British Columbia’s economy creating 200,000 jobs in new home construction, renovation, and repair – one of the largest employers in British Columbia.

The Georgie Awards, presented by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia, are recognized both provincially and nationally as a premier housing awards program that highlights and celebrates excellence in home building in British Columbia. The Awards are provincial in scope and aim to showcase the commitment and dedication to the high standards that CHBA BC member companies strive to uphold. A Georgie Award has become an industry stamp of quality. The quality of entries and the calibre of projects is a testament to the talents and efforts of CHBA BC members.

The awards gala was a spectacular black-tie event, presented by emcee Todd Talbot, co-host of Love It or List It Vancouver, in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 650 industry professionals. Guests were treated to entertainment by Acrofire, a seated dinner and an after party at the Hyatt Regency Vancouver.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Auto Show has it all: Supercars, electric cars, and the Terry Fox fan

Just Posted

Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Sanitary sewer flushing planned could slow Vernon’s 32nd Street traffic

Road will remain open during work March 19-22

Vernon rep has good feeling on provincial search and rescue funding

Don Blakely of VSAR also sits on board of B.C. Search and Rescue Association

Peninsula Eagles blank Vernon Vipers

Opening day in the books at the B.C. Tier 2 Midget Hockey Championships in Vernon

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Canadian ski legend gets entire memorial bridge at Big White

Kelowna - The ski bridge was named Jimmie Spencer Memorial Bridge in his honour

Tesla driver killed in fiery Lower Mainland crash

Police say speed was factor in single-vehicle collision

On thin ice: Warmer temperatures mean dangerous lake conditions in Okanagan

The Kelowna Fire Department is warning others to stay off the lakes

B.C. First Nations’ intake of essential nutrients could drop by 31%: study

Professors project the nutrient decrease by 2050 if climate change mitigation continues as is

Avalanche control planned east of Revelstoke this afternoon

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Most Read