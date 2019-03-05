The inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair will see more than 50 employers set up in Enderby March 11. (Morning Star file photo)

Multi-community job fair in Enderby to see dozens of employers

More than 50 businesses and organizations will have booths at the inaugural event

Organizers behind the upcoming North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair say this event will be a unique and valuable opportunity for local job-seekers to meet dozens of potential employers from across the region.

More than 50 businesses and organizations will have booths at the inaugural event, taking place March 11 at the new Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

“We are very excited to be part of such an incredible collaboration and to bring so much opportunity under one roof. It’s amazing,” says Ali Maki, executive director, Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you are looking for a job, a career change or educational opportunities — or you’re showcasing your business, there is plenty to see and learn.”

Organized jointly by the Splatsin Development Corporation, Enderby and District Chamber of Commerce and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, along with support from Nexus BC and Community Futures North Okanagan, the fair gives prospective employees a chance to learn more about specific companies as well as future opportunities and how to secure those jobs.

“This can be anything from training to what they look for on a resumé to how they expect their employees to conduct themselves, etc. Employers, in turn, will get a sense of what job-seekers have to offer and are looking for,” says Connie Viszlai, business services advisor, Community Futures North Okanagan.

Related: Okanagan multi-community job fair seeks employers and sponsors

Related: Unemployment rate dipped in September on part-time job gains: StatsCan

Several major employers will also host presentations, including Interior Health, Kohler, Agri-Trans, Kingfisher Boats, the Splatsin Development Corporation and Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) LLP, a cultural and natural resource management company that provides a complete range of environmental, archaeology and forestry services.

“Together, with the support of all of our partners, we feel this event will benefit job-seekers, employers and businesses. We hope this is the beginning of an annual event,” says Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

All job-seekers should come prepared to talk about their skills and bring along their resumés.

With WorkBC centres located at Community Futures North Okanagan in Vernon, Kindale Developmental Association in Armstrong and the Nexus BC Employment Resources Centre in Enderby, a range of employment services and resources are offered to those looking to build their resumés, access resources, acquire training, and more heading into the job fair.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Employment and Business Fair is a one-day-only event and takes place Monday, March 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Splatsin Centre, 767 Old Vernon Rd. Enderby.

For more information, visit the NOSEBF Facebook page or contact the chambers in Armstrong-Spallumcheen or Enderby.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘The end of a fantastic era’ – a look back on the Concorde
Next story
Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Just Posted

Highway 97 north of Summerland finally reopened

Rock slide resulted in month-long closure and lengthy detours

Frontiers of Creativity exhibit opens in Lumby

The exhibit is open until March 30th at the Village Gallery.

Two snowmobilers missing near Vernon

Snowmobilers failed to return home Monday from the Bouleau Lake area

Military Tattoo rounds up Calgary Youth Band

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Cyclist struck in Vernon, hit-and-run witnesses sought

Minor injuries sustained in Feb. 20 hit-and-run

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

Woman finds ways to give, despite being homeless

Music, prayer, meditation help make living in car more bearable for Shuswap resident

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

A violent home invasion took place on Friday night

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Alert issued after 12 overdoses in one B.C. city in one day

Vancouver and Fraser Health authorities say spike in overdoses linked to cocaine

Most Read