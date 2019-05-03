Nature’s Fare encourages use of reusable bags

Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.

As part of Nature’s Fare Market’s plastic bag reduction strategy, they’ve partnered with Nature Conservacy of Canada.

With the Save-A-Bag program, Nature Conservacy of Canada receives five cents every time a customer brings in a reusable bag or foregoes a plastic bag.

More than $60,000 has been raised for local charities from the Save-A-Bag program in the past 8 years.

“Our goal this year is to create a strong connection between saving plastic bags at the grocery store and saving the environment,” said Director of Marketing, Alexa Monahan.

Micheal Curnes, Director of Development for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said they are thrilled to partner with Nature’s Fare.

“The money raised thanks to people bringing reusable bags will directly support nature conservation in BC, meaning more habitat protected for wildlife and green spaces for people to enjoy,” said Curnes.

