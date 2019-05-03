(Black Press - Stock Photo)

Nature’s Fare encourages use of reusable bags

Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.

As part of Nature’s Fare Market’s plastic bag reduction strategy, they’ve partnered with Nature Conservacy of Canada.

With the Save-A-Bag program, Nature Conservacy of Canada receives five cents every time a customer brings in a reusable bag or foregoes a plastic bag.

More than $60,000 has been raised for local charities from the Save-A-Bag program in the past 8 years.

“Our goal this year is to create a strong connection between saving plastic bags at the grocery store and saving the environment,” said Director of Marketing, Alexa Monahan.

Micheal Curnes, Director of Development for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said they are thrilled to partner with Nature’s Fare.

“The money raised thanks to people bringing reusable bags will directly support nature conservation in BC, meaning more habitat protected for wildlife and green spaces for people to enjoy,” said Curnes.

Related: Vernon students strike for climate action — again

Related: Regional District of North Okanagan looks at single-use plastic ban

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Just Posted

Local group holds auction for refugee family moving to Vernon

The Long Table will be holding an online auction for the family until Sunday, May 12.

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

Grand Parade walk for Multiple Sclerosis comes to Vernon

Three teams have already signed up for the Vernon parade, which will take place June 1 in Polson Park.

Vernon and Penticton Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Vernon and Penticton of two of 11 events taking play Saturday, May 16 to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.

Nature’s Fare encourages use of reusable bags

Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.

Vernon students strike for climate action — again

This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

Vancouver Aquarium, Ontario’s Marineland shipping beluga whales out of country

A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law

Mobile safe injection unit in Kelowna breaks down

Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site

All-girl teen band from Kelowna to compete for chance to play at Penticton’s Peach Festival

The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution

LETTER: Toxic bitumen is the problem

Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

Most Read