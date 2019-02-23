Nearly 200 new businesses for Greater Vernon in 2018: Chamber

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce signs on nearly 200 new businesses in 2018

Backcountry Blooms, of Lumby, is just one of the nearly 200 new businesses that have joined the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce in the last year. (Backcountry Blooms image)

An impressive number of approximately 200 new businesses have surfaced in and around Vernon over the last year or so.

And that is just the ones that the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce knows about.

The list includes a wide array: everything from specialty companies such as hockey skills development from 212 Evolution to boudoir photography from Keyhole Intimates. Plus there are the more common services, like Edwards’ Appliance, Crosstown Courier and Wild Sage Registered Massage Therapy.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the confidence that so many entrepreneurs have shown in Greater Vernon and the North Okanagan,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“Not only do they create employment opportunities for residents and spinoffs for other businesses, but they add to the overall vibrancy of the region. They help solidify Greater Vernon as the place to live, work and invest.”

Some of the businesses have been around for a number of years but are new Chamber members.

The most common type of business is contractors, with almost 50.

Massage therapy and counselling are second, with 12 each having recently joined the Chamber.

With recent legalization of marijuana, there are three herbal/medicinal pot associated businesses.

Some of the more unique businesses include: Backcountry Blooms Pop Up Flower Services, Blades of Lori Skate Sharpening, Crystal-Dawn Wildlife Taxidermy, Dogwood Records, Sweethoopla candy shop, Hoppichler specialty cheese boards and bowls made from wine barrels, Lip Impressions lip balm for customers to put their own labels on, Vernon E Ride electric bikes and Viking Tools mobile truck.

There are two new non-profits: the recently opened Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store and the John Rudy Health Resource Centre.

Two new childcare options have opened: Little Miracles Preschool (longstanding business with a new owner and location) and Sprouts Garden Early Learning Centre.

Five new restaurants: Chopped Leaf, Harry’s Fish and Chips, Mary Brown’s, Arcadian Kitchen and Saucie’s New York Style Pizza and General Store plus the Hot Bread Shop and Rustic Sourdough Bakery and two food trucks: Classic Cravings and Shabbang Curbside Eatery offer an array of food options.

Get inked at Crimson Oath Tattoo and Furhouse Tattoo Artist or poked at Flesh Body Piercings.

Get your hair styled at one of the four new shops, including Thairapy and The Barber’s Daughter.

