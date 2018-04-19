Neskonlith career fair aims to open doors

Pleasant Valley Secondary student Danielle Boone sees how she did on a weld simulator with Kim Noakes, Okanagan College’s marketing and recruitment co-ordinator for Women in Trades Training during a job and career fair Friday, April 13, at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. The event was sponsored by the Neskonlith Indian Band with support from Okanagan College and Community Futures.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us