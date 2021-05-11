New beer from Vernon brewery boosts B.C. wildfire relief

Okanagan Spring Brewery donating portion of sales from new Terrace Mountain Session IPA

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery has announced partial proceeds from sales of its new Terrace Mountain Session IPA will be earmarked for BC wildfire prevention and relief. (Okanagan Spring Brewery photo)

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery is releasing a beer that is, according to Canadian Beer News, “not only a reflection of their Okanagan Valley backyard but also helps protect it.”

Terrace Mountain Session IPA (India Pale Ale) is named after the Okanagan’s rejuvenated Terrace Mountain, once devastated by wildfire. Partial proceeds from beer sales will aid wildfire prevention and relief in B.C.

“Our Terrace Mountain Session IPA (4.1% ABV – Alcohol By Volume) is packed with tropical fruit flavour in an easy-drinking ABV view,” said the brewery on the website.

Originally launched back in February, Terrace Mountain is getting a renewed promotional push in May with its inclusion in the Okanagan Spring 2021 Summer Mix Pack, as well as confirmation that it will now be part of the brewery’s year-round lineup.

Terrace Mountain Session IPA is available now at beer retailers and licensees throughout the province.

Partial proceeds from sales will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross to aid wildfire prevention and relief across British Columbia in partnership with FireSmart BC.

