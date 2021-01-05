(The Overlander Restaurant/Facebook)

New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Dale Flowers left O’Keefe Ranch kitchen after 15 years to head the Overlander in Armstrong

Change is in the air at Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Club, and while a proposed major development must wait for city council approval, there’s been no waiting around for Dale Flowers in his new restaurant digs.

Flowers, the new leaseholder at the golf course’s restaurant, has spent the past 15 years running the Cattlemen’s Club restaurant at Vernon’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch. He’s hoping one successful business will beget another.

“The boys at Royal York approached me a few months back,” said Flowers, who fired up the Overlander in the clubhouse in late November.

“(I knew) this was an opportunity for myself, my family and this team of people that we’re here with to put a positive culinary spin on this part of the town. So we jumped on board and we’re happy we did.”

There are new opportunities to be had at Royal York with Armstrong developer Patrick Place on board. While proposals to reshape the golf course and add housing and a host of amenities are still pending council decisions (Jan. 11 is the next meeting), part of the owners’ new vision for the site includes keeping the kitchen will be open all year round — a change from the seasonal arrangement that’s been in place until now.

Behind the name of the Overlander is a history Flowers was close to while working at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch.

“When we started doing our research we learned about the Schubert girl that crossed the country, and she was an Overlander,” Flowers said. The Overlanders were a group of about 150 settlers who travelled from Ontario to B.C. in 1862.

“She was the only female that actually made the trek across the country and survived it,” he said. “There’s actually a house at the O’Keefe Ranch called the Schubert House.”

READ MORE: Owner shares future vision for Armstrong’s only golf course

In a similar fashion, Flowers travelled across the country with his family from Ontario to B.C. 15 years ago and says they’ve always been drawn to the area from Armstrong to Salmon Arm.

“We knew that there was a need for this kind of restaurant in Armstrong, and sure enough the neighbourhood is taking to it and really happy about it, and we’re happy to be here.”

In creating a new menu, Flowers brought over a style similar to the Cattlemen’s restaurant — healthy serving sizes and care for small details — with added attention to the staples every golf clubhouse needs.

“You’ve got to have a really good quality burger,” Flowers said. “And our plans for the future as things progress, we’re going to build a kiosk on the golf course with ice-cold beer, hot dogs and burgers, and then still offer the higher scale food in the dining room.”

Flowers says it’s been a great start at the Overlander; nightly dinner specials like prime rib, pasta and steak have been a hit, and he’s hoping to get the word out about the restaurant’s lunch and Sunday brunch offerings.

There is also plenty of variety on the menu, from chicken schnitzel to escargot.

And as is printed on the bottom of the menu, “if you don’t see something you like, and if it’s within our power to do it, we’d be happy to do it,” Flowers said.

READ MORE: Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

restaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

Just Posted

(The Overlander Restaurant/Facebook)
New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Dale Flowers left O’Keefe Ranch kitchen after 15 years to head the Overlander in Armstrong

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
10 new COVID-19 cases linked to Vernon outbreaks

A total of 52 people have contracted the virus and one person has died

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
Westside deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

A Revelstoke woman’s drinks were drugged while on a date in December. (File photo/Dreamstime)
Not just at nightclubs: Revelstoke woman drugged on Tinder-date

RCMP say cases rarely solved due to lack of suspects or evidence

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Kelowna postal workers processing, delivering mail around the clock: Canada Post

Canada Post said employees are also working weekends to meet the heavy demand

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Additional 25 COVID-19 cases at Big White

The community cluster at the ski resort is now at 136

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Most Read