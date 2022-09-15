New column offers working-class advice in North Okanagan

WorkBC offers a wide-range of services to area employers and those looking for work at its Vernon office. (WorkBC photo)

Whether you’re looking for a job, looking for a change, or looking for workers, WorkBC can help.

The Vernon centre, located in the Community Futures North Okanagan building, is tucked away behind 32nd Street, across from OK Tire. While the centre has been offering a large scope of services and programs for 10 years (since 2012), it is a bit of a hidden gem.

“A lot of folks in the area still are unaware of all the things we can assist with when it comes to finding employment or staff,” said Kari Erickson, marketing liaison.

“We are here to support both employers and job seekers throughout the North Okanagan.

Each month the centre will answer a question or two in The Morning Star. The public can submit their questions to askworkbcvernon@futuresbc.com. The public is encouraged to also visit workbccentre-vernon.com to learn more.

This month WorkBC responds to a question from someone on disability assistance about wanting to return to work but concerned about their physical limitations.

Read all about it on page B2 of the Sept. 15 edition of the newspaper!

READ MORE: WorkBC helps Vernon amputee on long road to self-employment

READ MORE: WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges

EmploymentLocal BusinessVernon