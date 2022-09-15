WorkBC offers a wide-range of services to area employers and those looking for work at its Vernon office. (WorkBC photo)

WorkBC offers a wide-range of services to area employers and those looking for work at its Vernon office. (WorkBC photo)

New column offers working-class advice in North Okanagan

WorkBC puts employer/employee Q&As in print

Whether you’re looking for a job, looking for a change, or looking for workers, WorkBC can help.

The Vernon centre, located in the Community Futures North Okanagan building, is tucked away behind 32nd Street, across from OK Tire. While the centre has been offering a large scope of services and programs for 10 years (since 2012), it is a bit of a hidden gem.

“A lot of folks in the area still are unaware of all the things we can assist with when it comes to finding employment or staff,” said Kari Erickson, marketing liaison.

“We are here to support both employers and job seekers throughout the North Okanagan.

Each month the centre will answer a question or two in The Morning Star. The public can submit their questions to askworkbcvernon@futuresbc.com. The public is encouraged to also visit workbccentre-vernon.com to learn more.

This month WorkBC responds to a question from someone on disability assistance about wanting to return to work but concerned about their physical limitations.

Read all about it on page B2 of the Sept. 15 edition of the newspaper!

READ MORE: WorkBC helps Vernon amputee on long road to self-employment

READ MORE: WorkBC, FASD Okanagan help man overcome challenges

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EmploymentLocal BusinessVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Summerland winery launches crowdfunding opportunity
Next story
Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (left) and Aiden Reeves of the West Kelowna Warriors meet along the boards during Vernon’s 3-2 BCHL pre-season win Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers slip past West Kelowna Warriors

Communities in the North Okanagan have received provincial funds to prepare for extreme heat. The funding was announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Unsplash photo)
Funds help North Okanagan beat the heat

Interior Savings Vernon branch manager Tim Hendren (left) presents North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s child and family counsellor Sam Symons with books for NOYFSS’ new ADHD Lending Library, made possible by a grant from Interior Savings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon credit union lends helping hand to ADHD families

WorkBC offers a wide-range of services to area employers and those looking for work at its Vernon office. (WorkBC photo)
New column offers working-class advice in North Okanagan