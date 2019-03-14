New contact lens innovation soft-launched in Vernon

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product.

Dr. Jaelyn McThomas was named one of Johnson&Johnson’s 40 optometrists under 40 last year — she is one of the first to offer the lenses to her patients. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Most are probably familiar with the prescription glasses that adjust based on brightness — now, there are contact lenses that do the same.

Recently approved after ten years of research, the Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens is the first of its kind in Canada.

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product. Because optometrist Dr. Jaelyn McThomas was named one of Johnson&Johnson’s 40 optometrists under 40 last year, she was selected as one of the first to offer the lenses to her patients.

“Being able to manage light level is really important,” she said. “It’s quite an interesting innovation to build that technology into contact lenses.”

The contacts work the same as any other, but includes a special filter that will adjust to light conditions in order to prevent visual fatigue and eye strain in order make eyes more comfortable.

“It’s also good for improving our visual endurance so how comfortable your eyes are over the day in terms of brightness, and then also with a really good quality contact lens that’s breathable and healthy for our eyes.”

While the lenses use the same technology as transitional glasses, they adjust much quicker because they will be at body temperature.

McThomas said that she is one of 40 optometrists nationwide, and is one of two optometrist’s offices in the area (the other is in Kelowna) who are currently offering the product, but the company is planning a nationwide roll out within a few months.

She said she thinks the lenses will do really well throughout the Okanagan.

“I think it’s going to be amazing for this area because the summer is so long here and we get so much sunshine and there’s all the outdoor activities like downhill skiing, mountain biking and the water sports, golfing, people who are going on long road trips and are passing through the Okanagan and doing wine tours — I think it’s going to be really popular here and I think it’ll take off.”

Fit kits are also being offered so people can try the product for two weeks before buying a supply.

Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens: How it works. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

