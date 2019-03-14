Dr. Jaelyn McThomas was named one of Johnson&Johnson’s 40 optometrists under 40 last year — she is one of the first to offer the lenses to her patients. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

New contact lens innovation soft-launched in Vernon

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product.

Most are probably familiar with the prescription glasses that adjust based on brightness — now, there are contact lenses that do the same.

Recently approved after ten years of research, the Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens is the first of its kind in Canada.

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product. Because optometrist Dr. Jaelyn McThomas was named one of Johnson&Johnson’s 40 optometrists under 40 last year, she was selected as one of the first to offer the lenses to her patients.

“Being able to manage light level is really important,” she said. “It’s quite an interesting innovation to build that technology into contact lenses.”

Related: Keep eyes safe for eclipse

Related: Okanagan woman has her sights on donating eyeglasses for the needy

The contacts work the same as any other, but includes a special filter that will adjust to light conditions in order to prevent visual fatigue and eye strain in order make eyes more comfortable.

“It’s also good for improving our visual endurance so how comfortable your eyes are over the day in terms of brightness, and then also with a really good quality contact lens that’s breathable and healthy for our eyes.”

While the lenses use the same technology as transitional glasses, they adjust much quicker because they will be at body temperature.

McThomas said that she is one of 40 optometrists nationwide, and is one of two optometrist’s offices in the area (the other is in Kelowna) who are currently offering the product, but the company is planning a nationwide roll out within a few months.

She said she thinks the lenses will do really well throughout the Okanagan.

“I think it’s going to be amazing for this area because the summer is so long here and we get so much sunshine and there’s all the outdoor activities like downhill skiing, mountain biking and the water sports, golfing, people who are going on long road trips and are passing through the Okanagan and doing wine tours — I think it’s going to be really popular here and I think it’ll take off.”

Fit kits are also being offered so people can try the product for two weeks before buying a supply.

Related: A pair of glasses can change lives

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens: How it works. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens: How it works. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Acuvue Oasys transitional contact lens: How it works. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Vancouver Auto Show to featured newest electric and clean-energy vehicles

Just Posted

Crime prevention funds aimed at Okanagan Indian Band

Government of Canada announces $1.17 million for local programs

Vernon Vipers to tangle with Trail

Round 2 of B.C. Hockey League playoffs starts Friday in Vernon

New contact lens innovation soft-launched in Vernon

Vernon Optometry is one 40 clinics across the country participating in the soft launch of the product.

Vernon hosts B.C.’s best Tier 2 Midget Division hockey clubs

Provincial championships, featuring eight teams including Vernon Vipers, start Sunday at KTPN.

Vernon Winter Carnival, city reach lease deal on office

Carnival staying put in city-owned building after signing five-year lease deal

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Shuswap resident caught by conservation officers with dead animal

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

“Her enthusiasm, dedication, sense of adventure and fun was a big part of our team.”

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

Summerland campground application forwarded without council support

Proposal calls for 10-unit RV campground on land within Agricultural Land Reserve

Kelowna restaurant closes, says implemented wage increases too high

Il Tavolino Italian Bistro closed saying that the price of doing business too high

Accuracy of Okanagan Skaha school rankings questioned

Superintendent takes issue with methods used to determine Fraser Institute elementary school results

RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP execute search warrant in connection to ongoing investigation

Most Read