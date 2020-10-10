Adam and Genean Morrow are on the verge of opening their new brewery the Morrow Beer Company in Salmon Arm. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

A Salmon Arm couple’s dream which started in the kitchen of their studio apartment has foamed up and spilled over into a soon-to-open craft brewery.

Adam and Genean Morrow have wanted to own a brewery since Adam’s first experiments with home brewing. After putting plenty of sweat equity into the former Windmill Meats location on Lakeshore Drive, they plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November.

Since January, work has been underway to turn the former butcher shop and deli into a functional brewery and tasting lounge. All the equipment necessary for beer making has been installed in a back room and the front deli counter has been swapped out for a white pine topped bar.

The Morrows say they are putting finishing touches on the lounge space and are awaiting a final inspection, after which they will receive their license to start brewing.

Adam says he plans to brew up a range of beer varieties with something for everyone. He said a kolsch, hazy pale ale, IPA, fruited wheat ale and an oat porter will be among the first batches to hit the Morrows’ taps.

Read More: Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in North Shuswap, BC SPCA investigating

Read More: City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Adam and Genean met when they lived in Victoria and Adam began experimenting with home-brewing beer on the kitchen stove. Although a few early batches were destined for the drain, Adam said successfully making beer just made him hungry to brew more, and he began applying for jobs at breweries in order to learn new skills. He said he started off washing kegs and making deliveries, but was soon given the opportunity to begin developing his brewing skills.

“I’ve been doing it for five years now, six in total with the home brewing, and I’m still learning something new every day.”

The Morrows knew early on they wanted to open up a brewery and said Salmon Arm, Genean’s home town, seemed like an obvious location.

The initial license the Morrows expect to receive will allow them to fill growlers and offer small tasting glasses from the taps behind the bar, but they won’t be pouring pints until they receive a lounge license which they hope to have early next year.

Read More: Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Read More: Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Along with the Lakeshore Drive location, the Morrows plan to have beer on liquor store shelves. They are currently set up to can beer and Adam said they hope to move on to bottling as well in the future. Genean added they plan to distribute kegs to select restaurants in the area as well. Distribution will initially focus on the Shuswap and communities between Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

Genean is working to give the brewery’s tasting lounge a unique look by offering its walls up as rotating gallery space for local artists, allowing them a place to sell their work. She said artists have already shown significant interest.

The Morrow Beer Company won’t have a kitchen on site, but they plan to partner up with food trucks and host special events like farm to table dinners.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Craft beerSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Great Bear Scallops winners of B.C. Sustainability Award

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon security seeks second go

Overnight seasonal security records 796 files in first year

COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health reports case at Fulton Secondary

Turtle Mountain landscaping work hits phase two

Crews will be excavating between Razorback Court and Painted Turtle Drive starting next week

Dog leads goats around Westside

Unusual group spotted near La Casa between Vernon and West Kelowna

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Justin Robinson last seen Oct. 8

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

The husky rescue dog went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

Guilty verdict in Kamloops kidnapping trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice found Michael Mathieson guilty on a number of charges

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Most Read