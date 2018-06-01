After 43 years, Vernon salon owner retires

Carol Roney (right) handed over the salon she ran for 43 years to Chelsey Ingbrigtson (left). (Photo contributed: Raven Hair Studio / For the Vernon Morning Star).

After 43 years of owning her beauty salon on 30th St., Carol Roney is retiring. But, the salon isn’t closing. Rather, it’s been given a new boss and a new name: Raven Hair Studio.

Chelsey Ingbrigtson recently bought the salon this spring. She says that the transition was made easy by the fact that she and Roney got along so well. She jokingly says it feels as though they have known each other their whole lives. Ingbrigtson says she became interested in purchasing the salon after seeing an ad that Roney had made through a realtor.

Ingbrigtson completed hair school and training in Vernon and has been a stylist here for 13 years.

“For me, it’s all about evolution,” says Ingbrigtson when asked about her decision to buy the space. “It just had really great energy. I’ve worked at other salons and nothing really settled with me, nothing really felt right. This one felt right.”

The Beauty Haven staff will continue to work at Raven under new management and Roney stayed on to help with the changes. The salon scheduled an open house for June 5. Whether they’re former clients of Beauty Haven, current clients or simply curious, Ingbrigtson says everyone is welcome to attend the event. Ingbrigston says it will have live music, wine, cheese, desserts as well as hair supplies and other gift baskets supplied by various local businesses.

“It’s sort of like a grand opening even though we’ll have been up and running for seven weeks,” said Ingbrigtson. “I just used the term open house to say that everyone is welcome and can come to check it out.”

She says it will give the Vernon community an opportunity to see what changes have been made, meet new staff members, learn about new services and say goodbye to Roney. Roney has continued working as a stylist to help ease the transition but plans to retire at the end of June. She plans to attend the open house next week.

“It’s the people that I’ll miss,” says Roney.

In a personal statement to her customers, she wrote, “It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to all my wonderful clients who have become my friends. We have shared so much over the years. I’ve seen their children grow and grandchildren, as they have seen mine. I’m so blessed to have a career that I’ve loved and such wonderful people to work alongside of. Finally to Chelsey, [she’s]such a great fit to carry on with the business I love.”

