Facebook

New Okanagan burger restaurant offers gluten-free, meatless options

Bin 4 Burger Lounge is open for business in Kelowna

A popular burger restaurant which caters to all of your gluten-free needs has opened a location in Kelowna.

Bin 4 Burger Lounge opened its Central Okanagan location in February. The restaurant features gluten-free buns, as well as chicken and meatless patties, according to the company’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

Based out of Victoria, the lounge’s sixth location in Kelowna caters to allergies and sources local ingredients.

Try a tasty burger for yourself at 1616 Powrick Rd. Hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna French pastry shop makes a mean macaron

READ MORE: Kelowna cake company expanding to offer fancy donuts

READ MORE: Vegan-friendly cafe opens in Lake Country

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hitting the trails with Vernon’s Bush Babes and Bros
Next story
Career fair an open door to opportunity

Just Posted

Vernon eco-friendly home tour builds support for students

Canadian Federation of University Women host fifth annual fundraiser

Westwold stars in thriller film

Beyond the Woods set to release in June 2019

Fire destroys pickup: Vernon Fire Rescue

A vehicle is a total write off after a late night fire, the Fire Department says

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Hitting the trails with Vernon’s Bush Babes and Bros

Dawna Jodoin’s love of trail running has led to a booming Vernon business

VIDEO: ‘Mushroom cloud of smoke’ coming from East Kelowna house fire

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Kamloops chamber of commerce director fired after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

Kokanee swimmers leave mark on provincials

Eleven Vernon swimmers were in Kamloops for the competition

B.C. RCMP officer cleared after Taser incident seriously injures woman

Woman with knives refused to comply with orders therefore officer used appropriate level of force

Letter: Technology, not govt, reason for costly vehicle repairs

In regards to the full page ad, written and signed by David… Continue reading

‘Bikinishe’ swimwear retailer prompts Better Business Bureau warning

Watchdog has gotten dozens of complaints about company, which has been using fake Vancouver address

Letter: More public involvement key to swaying council

Unless more people attend council meetings, little will change letter writer says

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

Most Read