New owners for lakefront Vernon pub to add wedding venue

Former Outboard Pub reopens in May as 1516 Pub and Grill

The former Outboard Pub hasn’t been vacant for long.

Owners of the lakefront restauraunt on Okanagan Lake announced last year that they would not be renewing their lease.

But another familiar name has moved in with big plans for the popular patio and space on Okanagan Landing Road, scheduled to open in May 2022.

“We are excited to announce the opening of 1516 Pub & Grill & the new home of Vernon Catering & Hospitality,” said Natasha Krystolovich with the Dahl Group of Companies, which owns WINGS and the Italian Kitchen.

In addition to the pub and new menu, the company will have a wedding centre complete with a tasting facility and area for brides to plan their weddings.

“Our new location will also be available for event and wedding rentals,” said Krystolovich.

She assured the Morning Star that this is not an April Fool’d Day joke,

“It’s happening.”

