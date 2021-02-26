New Vernon business deflated by thieves

New to the Okanagan, Kyle Froud has been trying to start up a new business in town and put some roots down.

Capturing the beauty of the area, Froud is an aerial photographer using a drone, with his business called KF403 Aerial Photography. Unfortunately, that vital piece of equipment was stolen overnight Wednesday, Feb. 24, and Froud isn’t sure how he’s going to make it.

“It was my main piece of equipment that I use to make living and sadly I can not afford to replace it,” Froud said of his Mavic Air 2.

Thieves forced the window down in his car, parked in the alley of 21st Avenue by the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, and took the expensive piece of equipment.

Anyone with information on the theft can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

