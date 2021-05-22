New Woodsdale gas station planned in Lake Country

Convenience store plans to rebuild with commercial retail unit

A new Woodsdale gas bar and convenience store are in the works for the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads. (Design illustration)

A new Woodsdale gas bar and convenience store are in the works for the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads. (Design illustration)

Woodsdale Store is getting a major makeover.

The local convenience store and gas bar has plans to construct a new building on the site, at the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads.

The existing convenience store, gas bar and above-ground fuel storage tank are being demolished and a new one-storey, L-shaped commercial building will be constructed. The new store will include additional commercial retail space and a gas bar with a canopy and two service bays. The building would be constructed at the northwest corner of the site and design illustrations show it would be a Canco station.

Plans for a new store have been in the works for several years, as an original site plan considered by Lake Country council in September 2019. But the designs have evolved.

“Since council previously saw this application, the applicant has submitted an entirely new proposal,” planner Tamera Rogers said in a report.

Council approved the application at the Tuesday, May 18 meeting.

READ MORE: Let’s Talk Poop: Lake Country

READ MORE: RCMP target road laws, not Lake Country campers

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Previous story
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday
Next story
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Just Posted

Rory McDonald. (Contributed)
Vernon RCMP ask for help in locating missing Vernon man

Rory McDonald was last seen in Vernon on May 16

A new Woodsdale gas bar and convenience store are in the works for the corner of Bottom Wood Lake and Woodsdale roads. (Design illustration)
New Woodsdale gas station planned in Lake Country

Convenience store plans to rebuild with commercial retail unit

An effort to curtail excessive boat engine noise on Okanagan Lake has been initiated with the support of the national Decibel Coalition advocacy movement. (File photo)
Muffling excessive boat noise on Okanagan Lake

National Decibel Coalition advocacy group seeks Kelowna support

The first potential exposure of COVID-19 at Lavington Elementary took place May 14. (File photo)
First COVID-19 exposure at Lavington Elementary

Another Vernon high school also reporting exposures

A significant debris flow at kilometre 48 on Sugar Forest Service Road near Cherryville has closed the road indefinitely. (Tom Morgan - Contributed)
Landslide closes Sugar forest road near Cherryville indefinitely

Significant debris flow at kilometre 48 hit twice in 2 years

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Rescue crews search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake at Hot Sands Beach by the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, May 16. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver continues

RCMP is asking Okanagan Lake users to stay away from the W.R. Bennett Bridge

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Most Read