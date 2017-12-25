New year, new appliances

It’s a whole new world as bronze finish home appliances, some with Wi-Fi and new cooking capabilities (sous-vide, anyone?) arrive at Genier’s Appliances store in 2018.

The dawning of a new era is arriving, with the release of new home appliances coming off the line in 2018.

Michael Bowman, sales consultant with Genier’s Appliances in Vernon, predicts it will be a big year for consumers wanting home appliances with the latest smart technology as well as new colour finishes. It’s also an exciting time for home chefs, with the latest line of cook ranges that have steam and even sous-vide capabilities.

While Canadian appliances’ businesses such as Genier’s have been talking about smart technology the past year, 2018 is the year when buyers will finally see what’s in store.

“All the best brands —Whirlpool, Jenn-Air, Miele— are releasing their new line of Wi-Fi-capable appliances this spring,” says Bowman.

“We will soon start training on how these appliances will work so we can make the transition and help our clients with how they operate.”

Most of the technology is being applied to kitchen appliances. This includes ovens that homeowners will be able to turn on and preheat from a remote location using an app on their phone.

“Consumers will also be able to remotely operate their dishwasher and even see if they need milk or eggs while they are out grocery shopping, as some refrigerators will feature cameras,” said Bowman. “Some of these apps will also be able to activate by voice command so that you can tell your oven when to turn on.”

While black stainless steel was the big trend in 2017, this year consumers will be able to see the latest colour appliances.

“Whirlpool has just released a new colour, which it is calling sunset bronze. It is similar to the gold iPhone in that it’s a metallic colour with a bronzy finish,” says Bowman.

“This is part of the trend, where modern kitchens are going for more warmer tones and colours. All of the new stainless steel appliances also feature fingerprint resistant finishing.”

When people ask what are the top kitchen appliances in 2018, according to consumer appliance reviews, the answer is steam, induction and convection cooking appliances. However, there is an old way of cooking in France, known as sous-vide, that is now appearing in North American appliance warehouses.

A fancy way of cooking food in a bag, sous-vide means “under vacuum” and is a food preservation method used by the French. It involves putting proteins such as meat and fish and fresh produce, along with herbs and marinades, into vacuum-sealed bags and then placing the bags in a water bath or steam environment at a low heat. The food is cooked at a steady temperature for a longer period of time, which is said to enhance its flavour as well as keep it tender and moist.

Both Miele and Jenn-Air have appliances coming to North America that will have sous-vide capabilities. The Miele involves a steam combination oven and a vacuum-sealing drawer, with three settings that extract the air from the bag allowing food to stay fresher longer, while the Jenn-Air steam convection oven has a sous-vide reheat mode.

“Sous-vide is a healthier way of cooking, as like steam there is no butter or oil needed to cook,” said Bowman “In a way, these new home appliances are helping us to eat and live better, which is the perfect way to commit to those new year’s resolutions.”

