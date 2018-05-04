The Village Green Hotel in Vernon was earlier announced as the host hotel for the annual Funtastic Mixed Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival. Event sponsors have now been announced by the organization. (Morning Star File Photo)

No changes to Funtastic sponsor lineup

North Okanagan slo-pitch tourney and music festival announces event sponsors for 34th annual tourney

Staying with a familiar and successful team, Funtastic announces that A&W, Okanagan Spring Brewery, Sun FM, and Twisted Tea will be headlining the sponsor roster.

The 34th annual Funtastic Slo-Pitch Tournament and Music Festival runs on the Canada Day long weekend in Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby.

“We welcome back the title sponsors to the 34th annual event,” said Funtastic president Rob Ellis.

“Our partnerships with these title sponsors and many other local businesses is what makes this event happen each year. It takes a community of sponsorship to put on an event like this for all our out of town guests and local citizens.

“It’s an opportunity to brand your business and show community support to all those that attend the event. It’s our (Funtastic) goal to display our community united for this exciting event.”

A&W has been the music festival sponsor for close to a decade and their ongoing support in part enables Funtastic to offer three evenings of terrific music. This year, the headliners are The Young’uns, The Road Hammers and the Hip Show.

Okanagan Spring and Funtastic arrived in Vernon the same year. As one of B.C.’s original craft breweries, Okanagan Spring will be the beverage suppliers this year.

Sun FM Radio Station will be the voice of Funtastic with live broadcasts, news, contests and fun information leading up to and during the entire event.

Twisted Tea is back as the A Division slo-pitch sponsor. Competitive teams registering in the Twisted Tea Division have an opportunity to play for cash prizes.

“The Funtastic Sports Society’s mission is to give back to the community through sport,” said Ellis. “As a non-profit organization, we do not receive any government funding to fulfil this mission. Instead, we host an annual fundraiser – Canada’s largest slo-pitch and music festival.

“Without the support of community-minded sponsors, local government agencies, community groups and the amazing volunteers, this event would not be possible. Each year the Funtastic event on the July long weekend brings in approximately $4.5 million in direct economic benefit to the local business community.

Tickets for the A&W Music Festival are now available at the Village Green Hotel (host hotel), Wings Tap and Grill and online at www.funtasticsports.ca.

Volunteers are needed and can register online. If you would like to become a sponsor, please call the office at 250-558-7756.


