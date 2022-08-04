Nominations open for Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards

The event will take place on Sept. 15, in Kelowna

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards, presented by Freedom Capital.

The event will take place on Sept. 15, at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna.

“We held these awards very successfully for almost a decade, and are excited to have them return once we got through the COVID pandemic,” said John MacDonald, publisher of the Business Examiner News Group.

Eligible projects must have been completed between Jan. 1 2021 and June 30, 2022, and located in: Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Penticton, Oliver, Osoyoos, and the Regional Districts of Thompson Nicola, Columbia Shuswap, Central Okanagan, North Okanagan, and Okanagan-Similkameen.

There is no charge to nominate a project and nomination forms can be found here, and self-nominations are encouraged.

A group of independent judges from real estate related companies and organizations will adjudicate the entries prior to the event.

There will be at least 11 award categories, including:

• Affordable Housing

• Community Institutional

• Hospitality

• Industrial

• Multi-Family

• Office

• Renovation

• Retail

• Tourism

• Safety Award

• Construction Business of the Year

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry.

Tickets to the awards are $140 plus GST, and organizers expect this to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased here.

For information regarding sponsorship and the event, contact John MacDonald at 1-866-758-2684 or via email at: john@businessexaminer.ca.

Black Press Media is also a sponsor.

