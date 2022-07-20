Nominations open for Vernon business awards

Chamber of Commerce seeks to honour best of the best with gala evening Nov. 3

Dan Proulx (left) and Richard Rolke from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce say nominations are now open for the 387th annual Business Excellence Awards, which will be announced Nov. 3. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Facebook photo)

Nominations have opened for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP.

The winners will be announced Nov. 3 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

“We are excited to launch the 2022 Business Excellence Awards as they are an opportunity for the community to recognize the entrepreneurs, risk-takers and civic boosters who make Greater Vernon such a tremendous place to live work and invest in,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“This is about highlighting the outstanding achievements and great experiences from all the businesses and non-profits that you love. The success of the Business Excellence Awards is dependent on widespread community participation so help them get the acknowledgement that they deserve by nominating today.”

The online nomination form and descriptions of the categories can be found at vernonchamber.ca/events/38th-annual-business-excellence-awards/

The individual categories are:

• Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP;

• Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical;

• Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures;

• New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries;

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP;

• Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon;

• Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery;

• Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by Kal Tire;

• Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan;

• Retail Business of the Year sponsored by the Downtown Vernon Association;

• Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan;

• Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Davidson Lawyers LLP;

• Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon;

• Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust;

• Trades Business of the Year sponsored by Scotiabank.

A business only needs one nomination to qualify per category and past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

All nominees will be given a nominee questionnaire package. This package will need to be completed to accept the nomination and will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.

“We would encourage businesses, non-profits, employees and residents to consider the criteria in each of the categories and to submit nominations by the deadline of Aug. 26,” said Proulx.

Beyond the 15 categories, there is the People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services. It is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories and voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 13.

Tickets for the awards announcement evening will go on sale soon at Ticketseller.ca.

