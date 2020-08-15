Nominations continue for Vernon Business Excellence Awards

The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019, but this year’s event will be virtual. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)

The time has come to nominate a favourite business, an inspirational employer or a non-profit that goes above and beyond for the Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Excellence Awards.

It’s been a year like no other with businesses contending with the challenges posed by COVID-19. With that in mind, Greater Vernon Chamber President Krystin Kempton says nominations have been pouring in since the start of the nomination period.

“We have been overwhelmed by the community participation since nominations opened July 27 and the diversity of the submissions truly reflects this great region that we call home,” Kempton said.

“We encourage residents to continue with the nomination process until Aug. 23 and show that we appreciate everything businesses and non-profits contribute to Greater Vernon.”

The 10 individual categories are as follows:

  • Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures
  • New Business of the Year sponsored by MNP LLP
  • Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP
  • Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon
  • Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery
  • Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Tekmar Control Systems
  • Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation of North Okanagan
  • Community Leader of the Year sponsored by De Vine Vintners
  • Business Person of the Year sponsored by Kal Tire
  • Innovator of the Year sponsored by TD Bank

A panel of judges will review all nominations and pick a winner in each category. Businesses need only one nomination to qualify for the next round. Past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

In addition to the 10 categories, a public vote on all the nominees will decide the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Total Restoration Services.

Judges will also scour the nominations to decide the Business of the Year winner, sponsored by Valley First.

The nomination period will be open until 4 p.m. Aug. 23.

The winners will be announced at a virtual gala on Oct. 23.

An online information form complete with descriptions of the categories can be found here.

Most Read