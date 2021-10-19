Nominations sought for excellence in Lake Country business

Residents are urged to tip their hat to excellence in honour of their favourite local business.

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for the 2021 Business Excellence Awards.

“Be sure to show your support for local businesses by nominating them for their hard work and dedication to our community,” the Chamber said.

The 18th anniversary awards will be given out at a February 2022 gala after the top three finalists in each category are announced at the Chamber’s annual Christmas party.

Nominations can be made at lakecountrychamber.com/business-excellence-awards/nominate-business/.

The chamber says nominees should: “Consistently provides reliable, friendly service with exceptional knowledge of their product or service. This business goes above and beyond to meet their customer’s needs, maintains excellent customer relationships and stands behind their product or service. They take pride in their work, and are honest, ethical and extremely professional.”

There are 14 categories, including business leader, young entreprenuer, health service provide, community service award, home-based business, the Gerry Morton Award for volunteer of the year, Rising Star, family farm and the Bob Rymarchuk citizen of the year award.

AwardsLocal Business