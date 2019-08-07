Nominees for Vernon Business Excellence Awards announced

The nominees - close to 300 businesses, non-profits and individuals - were voted on by residents

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has announced its nominees for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

The nominees – close to 300 businesses, non-profits and individuals in 11 categories – were voted on by local residents.

“We want to thank the public for their participation in the process, and the nominations clearly demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit. It’s also truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” said Dione Chambers, general manager of the Vernon chamber.

“We are excited as a group of judges will now have the challenging duty of reviewing all of the nomination packages. It won’t be easy but we know our judges are up to the task,” said Chambers.

The public will have another chance to weigh in, as they’ll be relied on to vote for the People’s Choice Awards starting Sept. 1 on the Vernon Chamber’s website.

The top three finalists in each category will be unveiled during a reception at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 4. A Business Excellence Awards gala will be held on Oct. 18 at the Vernon Lodge, where the winners of each category will be revealed.

Individuals nominated for a Business Excellence Award are listed below:

Businessperson of the Year (Sponsor – Kal Tire):

– Stephanie Tambellini (Stephanie Tambellini Design Studio)

– Roxanne Petruk (Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy)

– Bob Woodman (Dodd’s Auction)

– Kim Nasipayko (Caufields Engraving)

– Gerran Thorhaug (Browns Socialhouse)

– Kerry MacLeod (Heart Key Studio)

– Barrita Durward (Cottons Chocolates)

– Deb White (White House Mortgages)

– Al Lidstone (Apple Auto Glass)

Community Leader of the Year (Sponsor – White house Mortgages):

– Jodi Cunningham (Medicine Shoppe)

– Robbie Hoyte (Valley First)

– Conan Ackert (Total Restortation)

– Rob Ellis (Rellish Transport Services)

– Stacey Robertson (Harwood Montessori School)

– Jonathon McMurray (A&W)

– Dawn Tucker (Resident)

– Betty Selin (Sun FM)

– Brooke Toop (Tenacity Health and Fitness)

– Barrita Durward (Cottons Chocolates)

– Rita Evans (Upper Room Mission)

Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsor – Nixon Wenger Lawyers LPP):

– Brittany Chase (Rose Wellness)

– Carissa Carbonneau and Josie Teitge (Wild Sage Registered Massage Therapy)

– Ted Swan and Dave Smith (Monashee Rail)

– Kristina Klein (Eatology/Cracked Pepper Catering)

– Mehgan Coard (Colour Time Ceramics)

– Alysia Lor-Knill (Teassential Speciality Teas)

– Joshuah Haymond (Solar Roofing)

– Kayley Letendre (Sugarbee’s Ice Cream Company)

– David Scarlatescu (The Fig Bistro)

– Kate Johnson and Julia Allen (Locality Distribution)

Read the full list of nominees and categories at vernonchamber.ca.

The Business Excellence Awards are presented by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.

Brendan Shykora