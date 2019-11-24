North Okanagan chamber elects board

Peter Rotzetter elected as president of Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce board

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019-2020 board of directors.

The new board was sworn in at the chamber’s AGM Wednesday, Nov.21, and became effective immediately.

“The chamber has been a part of the community for 88 years,” said Peter Rotzetter, re-elected as board president. ‘We are looking forward to working together with our members and municipal partners to make Armstrong-Spallumcheen an even better place to do business.”

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan echoed Rotzetter’s feeling and added that “the chamber extends its sincere thanks to those who have given of their time to the chamber and the business community. This includes not only the board of directors, but individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to various activities and events.’’

READ MORE: Armstrong, Spallumcheen businesses earn deserved recognition

The elected executive includes:

* President, Peter Rotzetter, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate;

* First Vice-President, Sean Newton, Stardust Gardens;

* Second Vice-President, Cheryl Hood, DIY Chixs.

Directors elected for two-year term include:

* Caitlyn Mundell, The Wild Oak Café;

* Patti Wood, Spall Storage;

* Deborah Fox, Kohler;

* Lori Shepherd, Rossworn Henderson Inc.;

Returning directors with one year remaining in their term include:

* Fran Stecyk, private member;

* Madison Reynolds, Asparagus Community Theatre;

* Graham Turnbull, 107.5 Beach Radio;

* Heather Danglemaier, Fortune Creek Kennels.

The board-elect was sworn in by City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen councillor Joe Van TienHoven at the AGM.

Following the ceremony, there was a presentation by Phil McIntyre-Paul, with the Shuswap Trails Alliance about the Okanagan Rail Trail, particularly the Armstrong to Sicamous portion.

“We are excited by the opportunities the rail trail brings to our communities,” said Hood. “For our business community to be involved from the beginning is a great opportunity.”

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Just Posted

Rivermen sink Vernon Vipers

Langley scores 3-1 win over hometown Snakes at Kal Tire Place

UPDATED: Vernon Christian School Royals repeat as B.C. champs

Royals sweep Centennial Christian of Terrace in B.C. Sr Boys A volleyball final in Castlegar

Vernon Panthers advance to B.C. final

Panthers shutout Ballenas Whalers of Parksville 37-0; will play for second straight BC AA title

North Okanagan Knights blank Bruins

The Knights out-shot the Border Bruins 41-18 and snapped a three-game losing streak

Tobacco Enforcement Officer sets record straight on vaping at Vernon Library

Emelia Gazsity discussed knowns and unknowns in vaping industry on Thursday

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Old-fashioned fun: Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

So far the weather forecast looks good, costs mean there may be a $2 charge

Marker in downtown Summerland honoured Antarctica explorer

Two memorials erected in 1913 to honour Capt. Robert Scott

COLUMN: Truth, trust and surveillance technology

The ability to monitor a partner’s cell phone has disturbing implications

Penticton resident’s car places in top 10 at SEMA auto show

Chelsie Lesnoski entered her 2013 Scion FR-S in the Battle of the Builders Young Guns 27 & Under

Most Read