North Okanagan chamber elects board

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2019-2020 board of directors.

The new board was sworn in at the chamber’s AGM Wednesday, Nov.21, and became effective immediately.

“The chamber has been a part of the community for 88 years,” said Peter Rotzetter, re-elected as board president. ‘We are looking forward to working together with our members and municipal partners to make Armstrong-Spallumcheen an even better place to do business.”

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan echoed Rotzetter’s feeling and added that “the chamber extends its sincere thanks to those who have given of their time to the chamber and the business community. This includes not only the board of directors, but individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to various activities and events.’’

The elected executive includes:

* President, Peter Rotzetter, Chocoliro Finest Chocolate;

* First Vice-President, Sean Newton, Stardust Gardens;

* Second Vice-President, Cheryl Hood, DIY Chixs.

Directors elected for two-year term include:

* Caitlyn Mundell, The Wild Oak Café;

* Patti Wood, Spall Storage;

* Deborah Fox, Kohler;

* Lori Shepherd, Rossworn Henderson Inc.;

Returning directors with one year remaining in their term include:

* Fran Stecyk, private member;

* Madison Reynolds, Asparagus Community Theatre;

* Graham Turnbull, 107.5 Beach Radio;

* Heather Danglemaier, Fortune Creek Kennels.

The board-elect was sworn in by City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper and Township of Spallumcheen councillor Joe Van TienHoven at the AGM.

Following the ceremony, there was a presentation by Phil McIntyre-Paul, with the Shuswap Trails Alliance about the Okanagan Rail Trail, particularly the Armstrong to Sicamous portion.

“We are excited by the opportunities the rail trail brings to our communities,” said Hood. “For our business community to be involved from the beginning is a great opportunity.”

