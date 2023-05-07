North Okanagan dairy farmers churn out top awards

Over 120 dairy farmers and sponsors were present at the event last week

Marc and Kelsey Wagner, with daughters Brooklyn and Maddison, with their record four awards on the night for their Silvervale Farm (Contributed).

Over 120 of the North Okanagan’s best dairy farmers were honoured at an award banquet last week.

Enderby was the site for the annual Dairy Herd Information (DHI) Awards banquet. It recognized the top producing dairy cows and top overall herds.

Evergraze Holsteins from Armstrong was one of the big winners with four awards, including top herd average for herds under 90 cows.

Attending the awards night were Township of Spallumcheen councillors John Bakker and Christine Lemaire. City of Salmon Arm councilor David Gonella was also present.

Other local winners were Windfire Jerseys, Starcrest Farm, Luttmerding Farms, Wallyann Holsteins (two), Silvervale Farm (four), Bonivista Farms (three), Sunninghill Holsteins (three) and Elkview Farms.

“After having to cancel the awards banquet for the last three years, it was a great evening for dairy farmers and business reps to get together for some great fellowship,” said Jack Van Dongen, a dairy product technician with Lactanet Canada.

