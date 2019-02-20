Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

The Home Depot Canada is currently hiring more than 940 people provincewide, and more than 100 of those positions are available right here in the Okanagan.

Sales associates, cashiers, overnight freight, lot and garden centre associates are sought to support the busy spring season.

As part of its program to hire 5,500 new associates across the country, in the Okanagan alone, there are 109 positions available at its Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon local stores.

See: Home Depot hires across British Columbia

For those interested, Home Depot will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Vernon location (5501 Anderson Way), as well as Kelowna, Kamloops and Westbank.

Alternatively, the Home Depot has launched its new Text-To-Apply feature that allows applicants to easily apply, book phone screens and interview reminders.

Seeking enthusiastic associates who are looking to join a winning team and who share its core values – like Respect for All People, Excellent Customer Service, and Giving Back – the company is making it easier than ever for interested candidates to apply.

See: Vernon Home Depot wins inclusion award

“We know convenience is key when applying for a job,” says Aliana Rozenek, vice president, human resources, communications and sustainability, The Home Depot Canada. “This spring our new Text-To-Apply will make it easier than ever for people with a passion for delivering an excellent customer experience to join our values-driven team.”

Simply text “Home Depot Jobs” to 97211 to apply. Interested candidates can also apply online or view roles and upcoming job fairs at www.homedepot.ca/jobs.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.