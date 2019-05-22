Artist’s rendition of LNG Canada’s proposed Kitimat liquefied natural gas plant. (Image supplied)

Okanagan company wins contract for Kitimat LNG project

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

An Okanagan-based company has been selected for a major project in Phase 1 of the LNG Canada construction site in Kitimat, B.C.

SK Form & Finish, a concrete forming and finishing company in Kelowna, will work in partnership with the Bird-ATCO joint venture to complete the slab place, finish and saw cutting for the LNG Canada construction camp.

The scope of work involves approximately 210,000 square feet of concrete, a release from SK Form & Finish said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Civeo pulls out of LNG Canada worker camp agreement

It includes an administration building, maintenance building, kitchen to feed 10,000 workers, recreation building and entertainment building.

“It is the equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks, all poured to exact specifications over a six week period,” said SK Form & Finish CEO Steve Kraushar.

READ MORE: Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Kraushar added that his father, who spent a lifetime working in the industry, would be astonished at the growth of the company.

“If I had told him that one day SK would win a contract for work on the LNG [Canada] project he’d have laughed me out of the house,” he said.

LNG Canada is a $40-billion project to deliver natural gas by pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat where it will be liquefied for overseas export.

Premier John Horgan said the project is expected to generate $23 billion in government revenues.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out its Business Excellence Awards

An earlier version of this story referred to the project as Kitimat LNG. That is a separate project unassociated with LNG Canada. The above story has been corrected.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP Appreciation Day campaign going national

Committee has such great support in B.C. they’ve decided to take it across Canada

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Vernon crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Falkland Stampede rounds up winners

PHOTOS: Falkland Stampede ran May 18-20

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

Wyatt Cleverley was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

DeLongs create sterling silver jewelry

Studio in Summerland has many unique pieces available

VegFest drops Okanagan Ice Pops as sponsor

Controversy stirs over a bacon-chocolate flavoured popsicle

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, B.C. lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

Sentencing for Okanagan man who sent Christmas card to shooting victim

A South Okanagan dangerous offender tacked on another nine months of prison time

VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

7-Eleven representative says company interested opening elsewhere in Salmon Arm

Most Read