Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Officials from Armstrong Regional Cooperative present executive members of the North Okanagan Hospice Society with the proceeds from Fuel Good Day, at the Coop station in Vernon in 2017. (Black Press file photo)

Fill up your vehicle, feel good about helping a North Okanagan-Shuswap organization.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op invites its members and customers to fill up and “fuel” good as part of Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 18.

On that day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at Armstrong Regional Cooperative gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm will be donated to local charities. This includes all grades of gasoline and diesel fuel.

The Armstrong gas bar (3550 Okanagan Street) will support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club – Armstrong Food Bank; the Salmon Arm gas bar (3100 Highway 1) will support the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, and the Vernon gas bar (3530-27th Street) will support the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

During Fuel Good Day, the gas bars will have giveaways, member draws, a barbeque, music, visits from its mascot, Cooper, and player visits from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Vernon Vipers, and North Okanagan Knights.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served the Okanagan and Shuswap for more than 96 years. Today, the Armstrong Co-op serves more than 18,000 members. Since 2013, the Armstrong Regional Co-op has returned more than $17 million to its members in cash back and equity, while contributing to many community organizations and initiatives.



