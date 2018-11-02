Okanagan real estate sales climb

Nine per cent more sales in October than September, but down Okanagan-wide over same time last year

Residential sales posted to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) for the Peachland to Revelstoke region rose to 639 in October, nine per cent over September, but 13 per cent fewer than this time last year.

RELATED: Okanagan real estate market cools off

“Interestingly, more homes sold in less time than September but average price was five per cent less than September and four per cent less than this time last year,” said Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board president Marv Beer, cautioning not to take too much stock in the price drop just yet, as the mix of properties sold in the month may be a factor.

New listings continued to climb along with the inventory of available housing, with 14 per cent more listings than this time last year contributing to an inventory of homes that is now 33 per cent higher than October of 2017.

The average number of days it took to sell a home dipped slightly to 81 from September’s 90 days and last October’s 83 days.

“Growing housing supply is a strong indicator of continued movement towards a balanced market where sellers and buyers are favoured more equally,” said Beer, noting that more supply offers benefits for prospective buyers, those looking to rent and even those considering selling.

“While a market where there are fewer homes for sale to a larger pool of buyers – a description that has applied to our market for several years – can be attractive for those considering listing, it can also pose challenges for those same sellers when they look to find new homes at prices they can afford.”

Even within a local real estate market, conditions can differ within sub-regions or housing types. Buyers and sellers are encouraged to consult a local real estate professional to ensure they have comprehensive data and professional analysis and interpretation of that data to inform their decision-making.

RELATED: B.C. real estate sales slow down for the summer, group says

“It’ll be even more interesting to see what next month brings, as the Bank of Canada followed through with another interest rate hike in October and the B.C. government tabled their speculation tax,” said Beer, noting adjustments made which, if the tax is voted in, will mean Canadians residing within and outside of B.C. will pay a lower rate than previously outlined.

Looking at buyers of homes in the region, it’s worth noting that foreign and out of province buyers continue to be a small percentage of the buying population.

“It’s surprising how many people are convinced the speculation tax is needed in Kelowna and West Kelowna to curb foreign and out of province buyers,” said Beer. “While this may be the case elsewhere, I can tell you that for the eight years OMREB has been tracking buyer data, foreign buyers have remained 1-3 per cent of our buying population, buyers from Alberta at 11-12 per cent and buyers from elsewhere in Canada less than one per cent.”

The largest buyer group, by far, continues to be those who already live here at about 55-60 per cent any given month, followed by those who live elsewhere in B.C.. Also likely different than what people generally assume, first-time buyers are a strong buying group that vies for first place with buyers looking to move up and those relocating to a similar property type.

Two-parent families with children generally head the buyer group, followed by couples without children and empty nesters or retired.

OMREB serves three diverse markets within the region: the Central Okanagan Zone (Peachland to Lake Country), the North Zone (Predator Ridge to Enderby) and the Shuswap-Revelstoke Zone (Salmon Arm to Revelstoke).

For detailed statistics, by zone, visit www.omreb.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Okanagan real estate sales climb

Nine per cent more sales in October than September, but down Okanagan-wide over same time last year

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 2, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

William Shatner’s on a musical mission, despite not being able to really sing

Shatner wasn’t the only ‘Star Trek’ actor to release what would later be considered a camp classic

One last search for missing Kamloops man before snow falls

The parents of Ryan Shtuka have returned to Sun Peaks before winter

Funeral to be held for 97-year-old synagogue attack victim

The suspect, Robert Bowers, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges that could result in a death sentence

Canadian astronaut who flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground

Dave Williams was three years away from the planned 2007 space station mission, but suddenly everything was on hold.

2 from Alberta found dead in vehicle in B.C. Kootenays

Police assisting B.C. Coroners Service, say there is no danger to the public

Human remains tied to convicted B.C. killer

Discovery came as police probe murder of Kamloops man Troy Gold

Security guard attacked with bear spray, Taser in attempted fuel theft

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect with dark-coloured pickup truck, tidy tank in back

Most Read