Okanagan Spirits donating March vodka sale proceeds to Ukraine effort

Sales from its three brands, all sizes, will be donated to the relief effort for the embattled European nation

Okanagan Spirits is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales of its three brands of vodka in March to humanitarian and relief efforts in Ukraine. (Okanagan Spirits photo)

Okanagan Spirits is hoping to boost the spirits of those in the Ukraine.

For the month of March, the company is donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of all lines of Okanagan Spirits vodka.

“In the hopes of lessening the plight of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, we will be donating all proceeds from every bottle of vodka sold from our family distillery throughout the entire month of March, and we are hoping to inspire our wonderful spirits community to join in,” the Vernon- and Kelowna-based company said in a release.

At the end of the month the company will tabulate the sales of all of its three vodka lines, in all size formats (1.75L, 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml), and will be donating 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Ukraine Emergency fund through Canada’s branch of the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.

“Any bottles that you have already purchased in March, or any bottles that you purchase through the end of the month, either for yourself or for your restaurant, lounge, or liquor store, will be included in this effort to hopefully help make this horrific situation a little better for the families affected,” said Okanagan Spirits.

READ MORE: Canada-Ukraine exchange students return to B.C. town to help and to remember

READ MORE: Vernon author gambles with Dead Money

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fundraisingUkraine