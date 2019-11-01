Okanagan squirrels away for winter with harvest events

Rancho Vignola November sales in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Time to go nuts for an annual fall tradition in the Okanagan, and beyond.

Rancho Vignola’s November Harvest Sales are set to hit five communities up and down the valley, plus Abbotsford and Sidney.

Rancho Vignola is family owned and operated, based in the Okanagan and is set to celebrate 40 years in 2020. Founded on sourcing quality nuts, Rancho has built and maintained strong relationships with producers, priding themselves on being a direct link from the farm to your community. They have travelled far and wide, visiting with farmers and processors, learning about growing practices and establishing positive relationships with the people who grow our food. Rancho Vignola is fully committed to fair trade principles and valid certification of organic products, wherever they are grown. They have many wonderful growers to thank for the wide variety of quality, wholesome products offered.

Rancho Vignola also helped fuel Shanda Hill in her Double Deca historic victory, becoming the first Canadian to complete the event.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

From the Mexican mango to the Austrian pumpkin seed, the sale offers a vast fruit and nut selection.

It kicks off in Salmon Arm Nov. 8 and 9 at the SASCU Recreation Centre. The sale comes to Vernon’s Recreation Centre Nov. 15 and 16, as well as Penticton’s Trade and Convention Centre. Each of these sales run 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Friday and then 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Saturday. Then on Nov. 23 and 24 the sale continues in Kelowna at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

November Harvest Sales are an opportunity for customers to come and taste the difference that the fresh crop offers and to learn more about each product.

“A walnut should never be bitter,” said Cloe Vignola. “It should be buttery and creamy. Due to high oil content, the walnut, like many other nuts has a short shelf life if not stored correctly; this is why it is important to know that it is fresh when you buy it. Lots of walnuts out there are being sold already stale. What we recommend when buying our walnuts at harvest is to put them in the freezer right away. This way you can guarantee you won’t ruin a perfectly good carrot cake with offensive bitter little nuggets.”

Among all the tasty things set to be showcased this year, a highlight for many is the natural Mexican mango. This delicious product, dried at the peak of ripeness, is bursting with flavour, much like the pineapple rings, which without any sugar added still tastes like candy. In the seed department, another favourite is a unique Austrian pumpkin seed, dark and intense, with a unique flavour and texture that leaves all the other pepitas in the dust.

For more harvest dates, including Alberta, products or information, visit https://www.ranchovignola.com/about.php.

READ MORE: Small town business shines in big city

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Just Posted

Vernon support staff to see pay raise in new deal

SD22 K-12 support staff ratifies 3-year agreement

Vernon soccer player heads to national college championships

The former W.L. Seaton player plays for the ACAC Champion-winning Lethbridge Kodiaks

650 trick-or-treaters in this Vernon neighbourhood

RCMP say Halloween couldn’t have been better

Vernon’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Vernon restaurant opening solves menu mystery

Endless debates of pizza vs. savoury pies settled with grand opening

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Summerland displays banners for Remembrance Day

Summerland’s Remembrance banners have been installed around the community. The site for… Continue reading

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read