A fire at Vernon's Canadian Tire early Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022, has been deemed suspicious. (Vernon Fire Rescue Services/Instagram)

Online shopping rolls out at Vernon’s Canadian Tire following fire

Store remains closed but customers can shop online Jan. 23

Two months after a fire broke out at Vernon’s Canadian Tire and the store can finally make some sales.

While the store will remain closed, customers will be able to shop online starting Monday, Jan. 23 using either the ship to home or curbside pickup services.

”While inventory in some departments may be limited, we will continue to add items daily,” the store said in a social media post Friday. “We are working hard to re-open in-store shopping as soon as possible to serve the community of Vernon.”

The auto service centre is open from Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sundays).

