Penticton female brewmasters are “Making Waves” with their latest beer release

Making Waves is available across B.C. on March 8 in honour of International Women’s Day

From left to right, Slackwater Brewing’s assistant brewer Carri Kemp, co-founder Kelsey Peyton & shareholder Lyndi Cruickshank. Slackwater Brewing is releasing their second annual brew for International Women’s Day on March 8. (Submitted)

The women behind Penticton’s craft beers are back for their second annual celebration of International Women’s Day.

In collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, the women of Slackwater Brewing came together to brew up the ‘Making Waves’ Pineapple Rye Saison.

The brew was canned on Feb. 25 in order to make it to shelves across the province by International Women’s Day on March 8.

Assistant brewer Carri Kemp led the team in making the brew, with the ladies of Slackwater Brewing working together on Jan. 26 to put it all together.

The brew uses the Pink Boots hop blend as the base, which this year had a citrus, tropical, herbal and woody taste mix.

“I started with pineapple. As many people know I have a love for the fruit and I thought it would be fun to use in the first beer I had my hands on,” said Kemp.

“‘Making Waves’ as the name feels fitting, as more and more women are breaking into this industry and that’s what we are here to do.”

READ MORE: Penticton beer industry celebrates International Women’s Day

Last year, Slackwater Brewing contributed the ‘New Boots, Who Dis?’ brew to the celebration of International Women’s Day in Penticton.

“Pink Boots is an excellent way to showcase the hard work, talent and achievements that women continue to make every day in the brewing industry,” said Kelsey Peyton, co-founder of Slackwater Brewing.

The Pink Boots Society was founded to ‘assist, inspire and encourage’ women in the industry of fermented beverages, most specifically beer. Every year, breweries across the globe participate in the annual collaboration beer, using the ‘Pink Boots Blend’ of hops.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of ‘Making Waves’ will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.