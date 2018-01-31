Lumby, Salmon Arm and Penticton are all finalists in the B.C. Open for Business Awards. - File photo

Penticton, Salmon Arm, Lumby recognized for welcoming small business

Communities are finalists in the B.C. Open for Business Awards

Three Okanagan-Shuswap communities have made the short list for the province’s Open for Business awards.

Penticton is a contender in the large community category, Salmon Arm is named a finalist for a medium community and Lumby is shortlisted in the small community category.

Penticton is up against Campbell River and Prince George, Salmon Arm is vying for the win against Cranbrook and Kimberly and Lumby is competing against Chetwynd.

The communities selected have proven their support for their local small businesses by adopting business-friendly best practices in their region.

“The Open for Business Awards are an important opportunity to recognize leadership from municipalities and First Nations throughout B.C. that have created a more welcoming small business environment,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “This year’s finalists have demonstrated new and innovative ways of supporting small businesses and good jobs for British Columbians by improving services and reducing regulatory burden in their communities.”

This year, 31 communities from across the province presented case studies on one of their initiatives to the awards judges for review to prove why their community is the best and most supportive of small business.

“We are very happy to partner with the Province to deliver the Open for Business Awards and bring to the forefront communities that deserve to be recognized for their support of small business,” said George Hunter, CEO at Small Business BC. “It’s important to recognize not only the small businesses of B.C., but also the local governments who support them and create space for them to flourish. Being able to present the Open for Business Awards at the Small Business Awards Gala creates a unique opportunity to celebrate both small businesses and the communities they thrive in.”

In partnership with the BC Small Business Roundtable, Small Business BC will host the Open for Business Awards at the Small Business BC Awards Gala on Feb. 23, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, where the winners of each category will be announced. Gala tickets are now on sale at www.sbbcawards.ca/buy-tickets.

More details on the Open for Business Awards can be found at www.sbbcawards.ca/open-for-business.

