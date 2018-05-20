Ashley Duggan (left) and Megan Jordan were finalists for the Vernon Women in Business Jan White Memorial Award. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Photographer captures business nod

KeyLight Photography owner Ashley Duggan nominated for Women in Business Award

With a major focus on women, captured in family portraits, engagements, weddings, maternity and boudoir, Ashley Duggan puts ladies in a special light.

“So much of what I do is focused on women,” said the owner of Keylight Photography/Vixen Photo Studio.

So when she heard about an organization solely for businesswomen, like herself, Duggan couldn’t think of a reason not to join.

Six years later, Duggan is a staple at Vernon Women in Business functions.

“It was really nice to have somewhere to come to be supported by other women in business,” said the 34-year-old, who also lends her professional photography services to the non-profit group.

Meanwhile, the executive of VWIB values all that Duggan does to support them. Therefore she was a finalist for the 2018 Jan White Memorial Award.

“It’s definitely an honour,” said Duggan, in between snapping photos at the awards luncheon early this month.

Lacy Donald, VWIB webmaster, couldn’t say enough about Duggan, and all she does for women.

“She is just so bright, she participates in so many other things in the community and she’s always out there doing her best, making us women look our best and feel our best,” said Donald, also calling Duggan an inspiration.

A few of the organizations Duggan supports include Bollywood Bang, SPCA, Power of the Purse (Miracle Bucket Society), Women to the Power of 10, B.C. Women’s Leadership Conference, Woman of the Year, Kelowna Women in Business and VWIB.

“Her resume is extensive,” said Donald. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words and Ashley has taken a thousand pictures of Vernon Women in Business. So really there’s a whole novel there.”

While she has been a photographer professionally for the last 10 years, Duggan’s keen camera eye goes back to her days in the Vernon Secondary School dark room. That’s where her love of capturing Kodak moments began, under the instruction of Wayne Emde.

She carried that passion after high school in her travels before settling down at her Coldstream studio.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business,” said Duggan, born and raised in Vernon.

