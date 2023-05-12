PHOTOS: Peaceful night at Woodstock-themed North Okanagan excellence awards

Madison Reynolds (left) and Marc Szarek, board members of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, hosted the Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, in Spallumcheen at Farmstrong Cider Co., where Woodstock was the event theme. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) PV BLVD Coffee was the winner of the Rossworn Henderson LLP Rising Star Award at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards held Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Mike Babott of Rhythm Productions (left) accepts the VantageOne Credit Union Micro Business of the Year Award at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards held Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Armstrong Mayor Joe Cramer (centre) presents Monashee Outdoors with the Blackwell Building Movers Small Business of the Year Award at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards held Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Community Futures Mid-Size Business of the Year Award went to Swanson Mountain Fitness at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards held Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Former board president Sean Newton (right) presents Natalie Sinnott of Swanson Mountain Fitness with the Shepherd’s Home Hardware and Outdoor Living Centre Employee of the Year Award at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Marcus Petersen (centre) accepts the Peter Rotzetter Memorial Bursary from Patti Noonan (left) and Sean Newton at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Cathie Bal of Wood Mountain Naturals (left) accepts the Hytec - A Kohler Company Revitalization & Innovation Award from Maral Arvin at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Halee Fried (left) accepts the Township of Spallumcheen Hospitality and Tourism Award from Spall councillor Joe Van Tienhoven at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Spallumcheen councillor Joe Van Tienhoven (left) presents the Township Hospitality and Tourism Award to co-winner Alexis Szarek of Bloom Flower Festivals at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Lisa Holmes from Armstrong Wine & Brew (left) receives a President’s Choice Award from past president Sean Newton at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Okanagan Advertiser publisher Will Hansma delivers a heartfelt thank you before collecting a President’s Choice Award from Sean Newton at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Staff from Rancho Vignola (centre) were on hand to receive the Hub International Corporate Business of the Year Award at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) The Armstrong Kin Club receives the Okanagan Restoration Organization of the Year Award from Sean Newtown (third from left) at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Maral Arvin Photo) Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce staff members Carol Lonergan (from left), Wendy Pyper, Rhonda Keating and Haylie Martin receive gifts and raucous applause for their year-long efforts from the sold-out crowd at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Community Excellence Awards Thursday, May 11, at Farmstrong Cider Co. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Farmstrong Cider was filled with chamber members and guests celebrating the amazing businesses, organizations and volunteers on Thursday, May 11, as the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Community Excellence Awards.

Board and staff, dressed in flowered headbands, peace vests, bell-bottom jeans – chamber executive director Patti Noonan was barefoot – for the Woodstock-themed event welcomed business and community members.

The awards were emceed by 1960s flower children, chamber board directors emcees Madison Reynolds and Marc Szarek, and sponsored by Drax.

Awards in 10 categories were handed out to those nominated by their peers and the community. There were more than 100 nominees for the awards, which, again, were specially designed and produced by Final Touch in Armstrong.

The following were recognized:

● Rising Star , sponsored by Rossworn Henderson LLP : PV BLVD Coffee;

● Micro Business of the Year , sponsored by VantageOne Credit Union : Rhythm Productions;

● Small Business of the Year , sponsored by Blackwell Building Movers : Monashee Outdoors;

● Mid-Size Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures North Okanagan: Swanson Mountain Fitness;

● Corporate Business of the Year, sponsored by Hub International: Rancho Vignola;

● Employee of the Year, sponsored by Shepherd’s Home Hardware and Outdoor Living Centre: Natalie Sinnott (Swanson Mountain Fitness);

● Revitalization & Innovation, sponsored by Hytec – A Kohler Company: Wood Mountain Naturals;

● Hospitality & Tourism sponsored by the Township of Spallumcheen (category tied): Farmstrong Cider Co., Bloom Flower Festivals;

● Organization of the Year, sponsored by Okanagan Restoration: Armstrong Kin Club.

“We received some great nominations this year. It was evident that for some, a lot of consideration and thought went into putting the nomination together,” said chamber board president Lori Shepherd. “A record number of nominations were received including a few from residents outside of Armstrong-Spallumcheen that wanted to recognize local businesses.”

Each award winner received a bountiful gift basket compliments of Rancho Vignola.

Armstrong Wine & Brew and Okanagan Advertiser were also recognized with a President’s Choice Award, recognizing their contributions to the community as long time business owners.

“It was noted that the Armstrong/Okanagan Advertiser has captured the stories of our community for 120 years,’”said Reynolds. “And Armstrong Wine & Brew is the longest-running owner-operated brew on-premise in North Okanagan and they have a loyal base of customers second to none.”

The Peter Rotzetter Memorial Bursary was also presented to Marcus Petersen. It goes to a Pleasant Valley Secondary Student considering opening their own business, and is named in memory of the former chamber member and Chocoliro’s Fine Chocolates owner who died suddenly in 2020.

After the awards presentation, nominees, sponsors, and guests gathered for further networking including karaoke featuring soulful songs of the 70s, a fun photo booth by Flash and Frame and the door prize draw with the lucky winner taking home a Staycation Package for Two.

“We are so thankful to have the support of our members and local businesses,’ said Noonan. “We could not present an event like this without their support. It is also important to recognize the efforts of the board, staff and volunteers who worked to make this a fun networking event.”

Event sponsors were: Drax, Rancho Vignola, Farmstrong Cider Co., Final Touch, Bloom Flower Festival, and Rhythm Productions.

CommunityLocal BusinessLocal Hero AwardsNorth Okanagan Regional District