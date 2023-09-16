Pizzeria pops up in Vernon restaurant

Ricky’s All Day Grill in Vernon’s north end has added Famoso Pizzeria to its dining options. (Contributed)

Greater Vernon pizza fanatics have a new option.

Famoso Italian Pizzeria + Bar opened the first week of September in Vernon’s north end.

The newest Famoso is a dual-branded concept with the existing Ricky’s All Day Grill, where guests can enjoy all their Ricky’s favourites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the addition of a Famoso Pizzeria.

Raymond Ho, vice-president of marketing for FDF Brandz, is excited to add Famoso to their Ricky’s Vernon location.

“With the addition of Famoso, we’ve got even more dining options available to our patrons yearning for a true Italian flavour,” said Ho, adding that “the stylish, casual pizzeria embodies the look of old-school Italy with a modern flair and is a perfect place for sharing with family and friends.”

With fast express takeout, online ordering, and delivery services, guests can enjoy their favourite Ricky’s breakfast or an authentic Famoso Neapolitan pizza, all in the comfort of their own homes.

The first Famoso opened in Edmonton in 2007 and is known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, which has regularly won awards as a guest favourite. Famoso is passionate about authentic Italian pizza, using imported Italian bell ovens, fresh, premium ingredients, and traditional culinary techniques in pizza making that have gone unchanged for generations.

At Famoso, watching your authentic Neapolitan pizza being hand-tossed by the pizzaiolos in an open-style kitchen is almost as enjoyable as eating it.

The menu is inspired by family recipes and includes favourites like rigatoni bolognese and fettucine alfredo pasta; Italian-style sandwiches, great signature salads; a wide selection of craft beers on tap, and of course, Italian-inspired desserts… traditional house-made Tiramisu, cheesecake, and artisan gelato.

