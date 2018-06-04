Platinum standard for Vernon company

It’s becoming a tradition at Vernon’s Affordable Auto Repairs Ltd.

The Vernon company, on 43rd Street, obtained NAPA Platinum certification for 2017, the only shop across Canada to have achieved the standard for three straight years.

“You are a true leader and we congratulate your leadership and team for your commitment to training,” wrote Chris Thorne, manager of NAPA Auto Parts’ NAPA ASP training, in a congratulatory letter to Affordable Auto’s Chris August.

The certification program has taken a brief hiatus, but Thorne vows it will return “with a new format in the future that will provide new goals to achieve as we set the bar for the future business challenges we will all face together.”