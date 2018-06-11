Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride set to start at The Hawg Pit, Saturday, June 23

A poker ride will be held Saturday, June 23, in memory of Cameron Bryson, a loyal customer and father of young kids, at the Hawg Pit in Vernon. It’s open to all. (Photo submitted)

He was a loyal customer. A young father.

And now, a Vernon company honours his memory with an event aimed at raising money for the two kids he left behind.

Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit hosts the first Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride Saturday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m. at The Hawg Pit (2316-43rd A Street).

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Dan Reid, owner of Dan’s Garage and co-organizer of the ride, along with his wife, Pam. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $50 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card will be drawn at the Village Green Hotel at approximately 4 p.m.

There will also be a 50-50 draw.

All proceeds from the event will go to Bryson’s kids.

“This is open to all bikes, trikes, cars and trucks,” said Pam.