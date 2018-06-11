A poker ride will be held Saturday, June 23, in memory of Cameron Bryson, a loyal customer and father of young kids, at the Hawg Pit in Vernon. It’s open to all. (Photo submitted)

Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride set to start at The Hawg Pit, Saturday, June 23

He was a loyal customer. A young father.

And now, a Vernon company honours his memory with an event aimed at raising money for the two kids he left behind.

Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit hosts the first Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride Saturday, June 23, starting at 10 a.m. at The Hawg Pit (2316-43rd A Street).

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Dan Reid, owner of Dan’s Garage and co-organizer of the ride, along with his wife, Pam. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $50 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card will be drawn at the Village Green Hotel at approximately 4 p.m.

There will also be a 50-50 draw.

All proceeds from the event will go to Bryson’s kids.

“This is open to all bikes, trikes, cars and trucks,” said Pam.

 

