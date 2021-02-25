The husband wife team of Brett Turner and Olivia Fobert are the bakers and makers behind Joy Road Catering who are opening up a pop up bakeshop this May in the former Craft Kitchen. (Facebook)

Pop-up bakeshop opening in downtown Penticton

Joy Road Catering’s Bakeshop will be offering breads, pastries, lunch bowls and a marketplace

Something delicious is coming to Main Street this spring.

Joy Road Catering is opening a pop up bakeshop in the former Craft Kitchen. The husband wife team of Brett Turner and Olivia Fobert are the bakers and makers behind Joy Road Catering.

“When you have to wait what seems like forever for your dream Bakeshop & Kitchen to be built – you lease one,” said Turner about the space at Craft Kitchen which they are totally renovating and making their own.

Joy Road Catering is building a year-round bakeshop, catering kitchen and B&B with four guest suites on the second floor at 227 Winnipeg St.

Joy Road is well known for its event catering, alfresco dining and stand at the Penticton Farmers’ Market.

“We’re opening our bakeshop this May and will operate there until our eventual home at 227 Winnipeg St. is built. With delays in structural engineering, we haven’t been able to break ground just yet so we’ll be in this space at 558 Main for at least one year,” said Turner.

The pop-up bakeshop will feature half a dozen styles of bread coming out of their new bread oven which is currently on a ship from England. They’ll also have more than a dozen handmade pastries.

All of Joy Road favourites, like their lemon tart and Galettes, that are staples at the Farmers Market, will be at the pop up shop as well a lineup of new products.

If your mouth isn’t watering already, they will also be serving up sandwiches, breakfast and lunch bowls, and other seasonal locally-foraged food.

In terms of drinks, drip coffee and pour over will be available all day.

Pour over coffee provides a unique coffee experience which really draws out the flavour and nuances of the beans, said Turner. There will also be local beer, wine and cider.

“We’re partnering with a local brewery in a collaboration to make a beer using our sourdough as the fermentation starter,” he said.

And lastly, they are creating a small marketplace within the Bakeshop that will feature local and seasonal foods and products, as well as a few items that they love from around the world.

“Our Market will feature our Daily Provisions. We started this last season and some of the items included: Sous Vide hanger steak, Mojo chicken, marinated octopus, apricot BBQ sauce, beet Hummus and more,” he said.

“As we’ve had a stall at the Farmers Market for over a decade, we’re very excited to be able to bring that experience from a one day a week treat into a full-time adventure,” he added.

Also, with the pandemic having drastic affects on their events and catering side of things, this will give them a way to keep their team and farmers going.

It’s been hard on everyone but for catering businesses, it has been nothing short of heartbreaking.

“We’re looking at losing between 50 and 70 per cent of our events business this year,” he said.

“So in a way, this pop-up opening earlier than our eventual Bakeshop, is a bit of a pivot. It’s very important to us that we keep our local economy thriving.”

Joy Road began at the Penticton Farmers’ Market selling baked goods, preserves and treats 14 years ago.

Fast forward to today, and the success of this local business brought the need for more production space and equipment, said Turner.

Combine this with Chef Brett and Olivia Fobert’s vision for a complete local hospitality experience, and the retail bakeshop and guest suites were born.

“We can’t wait to bring this project to life and it reminds us that much like a good loaf of sourdough, good things take time,” said Turner.

This is what the Joy Road Bakeshop and B&B will look like when it is complete at 227 Winnipeg St. Until then, Joy Road has opened up a pop up shop on Main.

This is what the Joy Road Bakeshop and B&B will look like when it is complete at 227 Winnipeg St. Until then, Joy Road has opened up a pop up shop on Main.

