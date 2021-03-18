Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street in Armstrong is for sale. (Photo submitted)

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street in Armstrong is for sale. (Photo submitted)

Popular Armstrong restaurant for sale

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street put up for sale by family who are moving on to next adventure

A popular Armstrong eatery is up for sale.

Tucker’s Restaurant owners Jennifer and Wayne Tucker made the announcement of their Okanagan Street business on their Facebook page.

“Wayne and I have made the very difficult decision to put our restaurant up for sale,” wrote the Tuckers. “Even though it has been our immense pleasure to serve the Armstrong community these past 10 years, we are now looking forward to new adventures for our family.”

The Tuckers will take some time to “recharge their batteries,” and will be leaving Armstrong and B.C. for their next adventure.

The couple is extremely grateful for the support they have received from the community. Their daughter, Emma, became a focal point of the family and the community after she was born May 23, 2012, with a neurodegenerative ailment called Canavan Disease.

Emma made puppy treats as a fundraiser which were sold at the restaurant, and the community raised almost $5,000 for the family in a special two-day event for their girl.

Emma was featured in the Variety Club Telethon in 2015. She died at the age of four in December 2016. Her parents later held a fundraiser in memory of their daughter for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

This past year, the Tuckers were supported through COVID-19 by the community.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” wrote the couple. “You truly have been an awesome community that supports its community members.”

The Tuckers believe there is someone out there that has the same passion for cooking that made Wayne start Tucker’s Restaurant. They want to give that person the best opportunity to “hit the ground running.”

Inquiries can be made to the Tuckers’ realtor, Brent Stevenson, at 250-549-0023. The restaurant listing can be found here.

READ MORE: Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

READ MORE: Armstrong holds two days of Grace


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

For SaleLocal Businessrestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At $10M, Okanagan’s most expensive condo is ready to customize

Just Posted

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street in Armstrong is for sale. (Photo submitted)
Popular Armstrong restaurant for sale

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street put up for sale by family who are moving on to next adventure

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)
Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Dalvir Nahal is the March Community Champion for Respect Works Here. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Intertwining cultures to break stereotypes

‘At the end of the day, it’s about getting to know each other,’ Dalvir Nahal says

A Vernon store was broken into with the thief stealing two large crystals Wednesday night, March 17, 2021. (Expressions of Time - Facebook)
$1,500 in crystals stolen from Vernon bookstore

Expressions of Time owner cautions online shoppers to keep eyes peeled

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm) Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, asking others who may have encountered the man to come forward

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

Chris Philpot wowed many with his speed-flying video over Skaha Lake in Penticton. (Chris Philpot / Instagram)
WATCH: Man speed-flies over South Okanagan lake in stunning video

Chris Philpot, 30, speed-flies every chance he gets since moving to the Okanagan

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

A mink at a farm, taken on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
Quarantined B.C. mink farm resumes breeding after COVID-19 outbreak

Province approves resumption of breeding at the Victoria farm, and 8 others not in quarantine

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Big White bumped up in COVID-19 vaccine queue

Some workers at Big White will be vaccinated as soon as this weekend

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Most Read