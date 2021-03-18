Popular Armstrong restaurant for sale

Tucker’s Restaurant on Okanagan Street put up for sale by family who are moving on to next adventure

A popular Armstrong eatery is up for sale.

Tucker’s Restaurant owners Jennifer and Wayne Tucker made the announcement of their Okanagan Street business on their Facebook page.

“Wayne and I have made the very difficult decision to put our restaurant up for sale,” wrote the Tuckers. “Even though it has been our immense pleasure to serve the Armstrong community these past 10 years, we are now looking forward to new adventures for our family.”

The Tuckers will take some time to “recharge their batteries,” and will be leaving Armstrong and B.C. for their next adventure.

The couple is extremely grateful for the support they have received from the community. Their daughter, Emma, became a focal point of the family and the community after she was born May 23, 2012, with a neurodegenerative ailment called Canavan Disease.

Emma made puppy treats as a fundraiser which were sold at the restaurant, and the community raised almost $5,000 for the family in a special two-day event for their girl.

Emma was featured in the Variety Club Telethon in 2015. She died at the age of four in December 2016. Her parents later held a fundraiser in memory of their daughter for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

This past year, the Tuckers were supported through COVID-19 by the community.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” wrote the couple. “You truly have been an awesome community that supports its community members.”

The Tuckers believe there is someone out there that has the same passion for cooking that made Wayne start Tucker’s Restaurant. They want to give that person the best opportunity to “hit the ground running.”

Inquiries can be made to the Tuckers’ realtor, Brent Stevenson, at 250-549-0023. The restaurant listing can be found here.

